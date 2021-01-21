Joe Biden’s executive orders on Day #1 is proof at just how far America has fallen with his presidency. We’ve been warning for years just how God-less the Democrat platform is, and now we can see it plain as day. During this episode of Let’s Talk Right Now, we take a look at all of Joe Biden’s Executive orders that he signed on his first day in office, we can confirm that he is implementing a radical agenda that is fundamentally transforming America from a nation of freedom, liberty and opportunity for all to one focused on Globalism, Socialism and Intersectionality.

For being the “Party of Science,” Joe Biden’s administration is rejecting science for Critical Race Theory, Transgenderism and Pro-Abortion policies. It’s almost like we are living in two different realities. The Democrats are living in a “choose your own adventure” reality of moral relativism, while Conservatives are living in a world rooted in science, fact and truth. These completely opposite worldviews make it virtually impossible to reconcile together.

During the Alleged-President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech, he claimed that he was going to be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not. Unfortunately, his executive orders proved that was a lie. He endangered our lives by lifting President Trump’s travel ban from some of the world’s most dangerous countries that have rampant Islamic terrorist organizations, as well as opening up our border and giving power back to the Cartels to funnel drugs and profit off of sex trafficking, among many other violent crimes. He denied science by re-entering the Paris accords, as well as rolling back some of the abortion restrictions that President Trump had implemented. Time and time again, he’s showing the world that he’s catering to the extreme fringes of the Democrat Party, fundamentally destroying America, limb by limb.

As Conservatives, we cannot just sit back and tolerate this. We must be vocal. We must be strategic. We must push back with the truth in each of these immoral policies implemented by the alleged president and his Democrat Party. Now is not the time to disengage.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.