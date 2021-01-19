Many see the 30k+ troops taking over Washington DC as either an over-reaction to the supposed Capitol insurrection on January 6th, or they see it as President Trump getting prepared to make a bunch of arrests. But what if there’s an extremely sinister strategy to take down Conservatives once and for all?

Right now there are two mainstream ideas as to what is really going on with Washington DC’s military control. The mainstream narrative is that it’s a natural reaction to the violence that occurred on the Capitol Building on January 6th. The problem with this theory is that there have been no credible calls for an armed protest on Inauguration Day. In fact, Conservative voices have been telling people to stay home and to NOT come to DC. The only credible report that I could find of ANYONE planning on showing up was the Boogaloo Boys, but they are so few in number, that would not warrant the 35,000+ troops on the ground.

On the Conservative side, there’s the claim that this is Donald Trump playing 5D chess, and that the military is there to arrest all of the Deep State who are traitors to the United States of America. They cite the fact that there are fences facing inward, which appear to be designed to keep people IN as opposed to OUT. Now, if that happens, that would be epic and a total Trump move. But is that the game plan, or is there something more sinister going on?

Could this be yet another setup by the Deep State to take out conservatives once and for all. Just as much of the Capitol Riots were designed as a setup to discredit the Conservative Movement, this could be yet another one. They are setting the stage that the Right is extremely violent, and the visual cue for that is the thousands of troops protecting our nation’s capitol. But what happens if there’s an attempt of violence that they thwart or actually allow to occur? This could justify the outright targeting and persecution of all conservatives, treated as an enemy of the state.

I pray that this does not happen. I pray for peace and not violence. But we must be prepared for anything at this point. The Left sees us as the enemy and the only thing standing between them and ultimate and indefinite power. I pray that we can turn things around.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.