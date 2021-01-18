Update (1050ET): Washington D.C. appears a bit jumpy, as the lockdown was apparently over a “small fire involving a tent that is now out,” according to CNN‘s Manu Raju.

Things seem to be OK at the Capitol. DC Fire's Vito Maggiolo says the incident involved a small fire involving tent that is now out. DC fire was dispatched at 10:14 and the fire was put out. He said the response was "very minimal" and it was "pretty much a non-incident." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 18, 2021

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets, SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex,” Capitol Police said in a statement, according to Fox News’ Edward Lawrence. “There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.”

Article originally published at Zero Hedge.

* * *

I am inside the Capitol when US Capitol police announced an “external security threat”. The Capitol is locked down. National Guard told to get up and move. I see a lot of Capitol police running. pic.twitter.com/vpv5N4Qbkf — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) January 18, 2021

The US Capitol has been locked down after an undisclosed “external security threat” was identified “located under the bridge on I-295 and First and F Streets SE,” according to an email sent to people who work on the Hill.

No entry or exit is permitted at this time, however those already within the complex are allowed to “move throughout the buildings,” but are advised to “stay away from exterior windows and doors.”

“If you are outside, seek cover,” reads the email.

Here’s what was just sent via email to people who work on the Hill: building complex on lockdown bc of “external security threat” under a bridge outside the complex pic.twitter.com/Q2aW1oBoTf — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 18, 2021

The lockdown comes as DC prepares for Wednesday’s inauguration with approximately 20,000 National Guard troops, while the entire National Mall remains closed to the public and a “secure military zone” has been established throughout the entire downtown area.

Roads, bridges and Metro have all been shut down within that zone, according to WUSA9.

Meanwhile, a huge plume of smoke was seen on the 100 block of H Street Southeast near the Navy Yard. It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Huge plume of smoke. Lots of sirens. Navy Yard. DC. Looks to be at ORE 82 building. By H st SE. pic.twitter.com/cC23Dd0Rhc — Amy M. (@AmyAlbanayzay) January 18, 2021

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.