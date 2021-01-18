Believe it or not, there are bigger fish to fry than just those who perpetrated election fraud. As we prepare for what is supposed to be Joe Biden’s inauguration, it’s fresh on our minds that the left and other forces behind them were seemingly successful in pulling off the biggest con in American history. Getting our “revenge” is top of mind for many conservatives, but there are bigger issues that must be confronted immediately.

Up front, I’m still at 50/50 on the election going to Joe Biden. With two days before inauguration, many believe I’m delusional for having such high hopes that the election can be corrected, but I know what God was able to do in six days, so He can easily correct this if it’s His will. We don’t know what His will is, but there’ still plenty of time for Him to act in the form of a “MOAB” or “Mother Of All Bombshells” which I’ve been praying for regularly over the past month. It can manifest in multiple ways such as the so-called “sting” that many MAGA people have been claiming will happen at any moment. Then, there’s the “Italian connection” which we’ve documented here. If it happens, it’s probably going to be something that we do not anticipate. Keep praying.

Our biggest foe going forward whether President Trump or Joe Biden is sitting in the Oval Office on January 21st is to resist the post-truth society that’s growing around us. It’s not new, but in the past couple of months it has manifested in ways that, frankly, caught most of us off-guard. Cultural Marxism in its most despicable form drives the post-truth society and its rapid rise will only accelerate if Biden is inaugurated. But even if President Trump starts a second term, the adversary will still be working to keep this post-truth society in a state of expansion.

It starts with mainstream media and Big Tech having an information stranglehold in America and around the globe. We are ill-prepared to combat this, though not for a lack of trying. Too many of us in conservative media relied on Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other Big Tech “platforms” to help us drive traffic. But they’re pulling the rugs out from under us now, long after we should have seen the writing on the wall.

To combat this, we need to popularize the truth-tellers. I proudly claim that NOQ Report is among them, but there are plenty of others. We must grow. The NOQ Report podcast must grow. Others who continue to fight the good fight must grow and take the mantle of “conservative media” away from the likes of Fox News, Daily Caller, and Washington Examiner.

Most people are not part of conservative media but have important roles to play nonetheless. There is sharing, of course, but we need to be very careful about what we share. Yesterday, my wife told me she wasn’t happy about a particular post because as fun and “click-batish” as it was, there were inaccuracies in the narrative we were trying to spread. We should have spent more time researching it before posting, and we encourage other conservatives to do more research before sharing whatever they find on the web. We must fight the post-truth society with the actual truth. We lose credibility when we push the big stories that turn out to be not true.

To keep the post-truth society going, the left will try to create indefinite Democrat rule. Some believe it’s already over, that they’re going to continue to commit voter fraud, add two or three more states to the mix, and allow illegal immigrants to vote. These three things will make it hard, perhaps even impossible to regain control at a national or even lower level, but we must try.

We have to start making aggressive election moves. That’s a broad statement that I’ll need to cover more in-depth in a future article and possible even a whole podcast, but we should be clear right now about what that does NOT mean. We are not going to encourage cheating. Just because the left is wont to cheat their way into office does not mean we combat that with cheating of our own.

It’s not just about removing Democrats from office, either. Feckless Republicans have to be a top priority. We need to get primary opponents ready and active now. And again, we must be aggressive about it. In the past, primary opponents have been viewed as harmful. The loosely accepted “political Hippocratic Oath” of “do no harm” is out the window. There is no meaningful difference between an Establishment Republican and an Establishment Democrat. We cannot fear the repercussions of a failed primary attempt or we’ll never have successful ones.

While all of this is happening, we also need to look to Big Tech from a consumer perspective and make changes. Stop using the companies that hate us. They have become the kingmakers and the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party with deep-rooted attachments to the Neo-Marxists. They’re beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, George Soros, or both.

Like many, I’ve stopped buying through Amazon. It’s not hard. Is it less convenient? Yes. Is it occasionally more expensive? Yes. Is it worth it to buy direct or through other services? Absolutely. That’s why you won’t find Freedom First Coffee on Amazon. Just buy straight from us and use “NOQ” as a promo code to get 10% off.

Alternatives to Google search are everywhere. I like DuckDuckGo. I’m doing more research on how to apply that mentality to eliminating Google across the board. I’m looking for an alternative to Android now, and no, Apple is no better.

Then, there’s Twitter and Facebook. I’m still on them. They’re different. They still hate us, but here’s the thing. They’re used as methods of communication and right now getting information out there supersedes my distaste for the companies behind the “platforms.” I won’t censor my speech there so I’ll probably get booted anyway, but I’m not going to leave until I’m banned.

The most important thing we can do is to build things. Build alternatives. Build venues for freedom-loving Americans regardless of their political ideology. It’s not about free speech, which is a constitutional right to protect us from government suppression. This is about freedom of thought, and that has been under attack for years. I’m currently talking to multiple investors about multiple projects. Some are very exciting. I encourage anyone with ideas or money to spare to contact me. Let’s start building.

Whether a miracle happens in the next couple of days or if Joe Biden is inaugurated, the need to fight the rise of America’s post-truth society must be at the forefront. If we lose this battle, we lose all battles going forward.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.