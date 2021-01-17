America’s political skirt has been lifted (Nahum 3:5). This may seem a little dramatic to equate to our situation if we were to put this verse into context, but it’s the first thing that comes to mind as to what we’ve seen in the last year.

Once it was evident that something very nefarious had taken place in battleground states of this country, many thought it would only be a matter of time before we’d see justice prevail. The evidence began to pile up. Affidavits and statistical data was pouring in showing what we knew was happening, and in fact had been warned about months before.

What wasn’t expected however, was how many people within the walls of congress would be scared of speaking up on behalf of justice – and how many judges within the walls of courts would not allow due process out of fear or political bias (this, personally, was the most disturbing).

Let us not fail to mention the perfect crisis. One thing the pandemic revealed was hints of tyranny within the hearts of many of those we elected. A saying comes to mind, “do as I say, not as I do”.

Many Americans became disheartened, not only in the elected politicians but the entire system of government. Understandably, after realizing there wasn’t much more we could do, other than pray, many Americans put their heads back into the sand – if not for anything other than mental preservation. People are tired. It was a really rough year.

Much was revealed. More than enough to leave a very nasty taste in our mouth – it was ugly. The question I asked myself was, I realize I couldn’t possibly know how all those politicians and judges would have reacted when truly challenged on the issues of justice and truth, but why did I and many like me have so much faith in them?

On one hand many Christians will deny that they held faith in the institutions and systems within our government and courts. On the other hand, many Christians believed when they heard “prophets” come out and claim that the Holy Spirit told them who would win the election (I guess God didn’t get the memo). It’s been my experience that our plans and desires don’t typically line up with our Father’s.

None of us can judge the heart of others, but the amount of reverence I’ve seen for an individual is off putting to me personally, and it also discredits what many are actually fighting for. I assure you, this is not about a man. This was to preserve a manifested idea placed in the minds and hearts of men that came before us. That idea ultimately became the freest country in the world, The United States of America.. We the People For the People – “People” being the operative word here.

Now that idea seems more like a dream.

I am not ashamed of believing in that idea. But, I am ashamed of putting that idea in the hands of men and thinking it would be preserved. It seems as though we took the will of God for granted. Our country was His doing, as will be our undoing. Does He not have valid reasons? Can we honestly ask why this is all happening?

We are all guilty of it. Most of us have pride in our country, although the line between a righteous pride and misplaced pride is very thin. In our nakedness we see that we may have misplaced our trust, faith, hope and even pride. We are exposed. Our shame is now on full display to all the nations.

However, unlike Israel, our country has not been promised anything. We were given this country for His purposes and His alone. And whatever is left must be given over to Him, not men.

