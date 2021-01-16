Not going to lie guys, I would warmly welcome a black hole’s embrace right now. It hasn’t even been a week and people are already going absolutely insane. I’m not entirely sure what people were expecting to happen on January 6th, but I know they were not expecting the capital to become overran with people who were simply pushed to their wits end. We are sitting on a powder keg with some calling to arms while others are attempting to have cooler heads prevail.

The divide in this country grows ever more wide with the Trumpers blaming Antifa, and the Left blaming MAGA for the storming of the capital building. We need to learn to remove the wool from our eyes and analyze what actually happened and be able to take responsibility for the wrong that was done, no matter whose side it was on. The events that unfolded gave the Leftist media the munitions they needed to slam the right unjustly once again.

Bob Dunlap from “Bob and Eric Save America” graced us with his presence to discuss the events of January 6th as well what future moves need to be made to ensure our lasting freedoms. Disagreement erupts right off the start as Bob calls for Millitary insurrection for Trump to save this nation, while the three of us call out for more conversations and a need to engage ever more in the culture war. The more we talked the more we found that our love for this nation was found in the bond of patriotic brothers, and though we may disagree with the journey, we all agree on the destination, a free America.

-The Shoe

