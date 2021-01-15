A petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) that had stalled five months after it was established has met a one-million-signature milestone. The petitioners now have nine weeks left — until the March 17 deadline — to amass the additional 500,000 signatures required to add it to the ballot.

Article originally published at Liberty Nation.

Newsom has not commented on the effort to oust him, but surely now he understands there is a groundswell of ill will toward him. A substantial number of his constituents seem to abhor his punishing, hypocritical leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor made an egregious unforced error of considerable magnitude back in November. After repeatedly urging Californians to stay home because of the virus, he was photographed dining at the high-end Napa Valley restaurant French Laundry, whose menu offers the popular white truffle and caviar dinner that sets you back $1,200 per person. Also around his table were a gaggle of lobbyists, painting a troubling picture of how business may be done in Sacramento. Pictures of the event were widely circulated, showing the privileged entourage dined without masks the entire evening. Not to be outdone, Newsom’s fellow Democratic colleague San Francisco Mayor London Breed and friends partied at the French Laundry, too.

The blatant flouting of the mask mandates, lockdowns, and social distancing Newsom has demanded statewide since early last summer was enough hypocrisy on display to give the recall effort new life. Within two months, the million-signature milestone was met and has “huge momentum,” according to Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA), who added:

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

“I think the important thing is that somebody has to have a wake-up call for the governor, or we’re going to go exactly down the road I saw in 2003, where Gray Davis didn’t understand and the people demanded a change, and they got a pretty radical change with Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

In attempts to stem the march of COVID-19 in California, Newsom has embraced increasingly draconian policies that have resulted in statewide devastation of small businesses, even as the Hollywood movie industry enjoys special lobbyist-crafted carve-outs to continue as “critical infrastructure.” The campaign of the wealthy, privileged, and industry-connected against the powerless small business owners was perfectly dramatized in a viral video in December.

It showed a restaurant owner who had spent thousands of dollars to install an outside seating area, only to have diktats by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Newsom shut her down. Across the street, just yards away, a movie production company shooting a film set up elaborate tents in an empty parking lot to feed its crew in open air. The beleaguered owner was in tears.

In November, Newsom lost a landmark court case brought by two Republicans that ruled his autocratic overreach during the pandemic unconstitutional. The presiding judge issued an injunction that has prevented the governor from issuing further executive orders under the California Emergency Services Act (CESA.) Unbowed, Newsom began lecturing Californians on what they could and could not do on Thanksgiving and how it was essential to wear a mask between bites.

This from the governor who ignored his own social-distancing and lockdown mandates to dine out mask-free with friends, and during the Christmas season. closed all restaurants and issued a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Rules for thee but not for me. Newsom issued a public mea culpa, but it rang hollow. Signatures for his recall began quickly accumulating.

Democrats nationwide and the man from Sacramento with eyes on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are over the moon about the events of the last two months. But Newsom’s vaulting ambition will be checked by a most unwelcome reality if the remaining signatures for his recall are secured by March 17. That’s an eternity in political life that can change everything, as we have seen.

~

Read more from Pennel Bird.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.