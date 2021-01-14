Deep down, I always knew I was supporting companies that hated me. I’ve gone off more than once about never watching a snap in the NFL again and doing my best to remove Hollywood from my life, but I never thought to explore other companies that I use. And let’s face it, we use tons of companies, probably more than we know.

The revelation for me came in the form of a Twitter troll. He’s been hounding me for months, maybe longer, and I always just accepted that he’s always going to hound me for my political views. Sometimes he’s abrasive but usually he’s just sarcastic. I don’t make a habit of blocking people on Twitter, but he’s come close to getting removed and reported a couple of times. Always right there on the line.

Anyway, I clicked through to his profile out of morbid curiosity and noticed the URL listed was one I knew well. It’s a medium-sized business that I personally use. I clicked through to the website, checked out their executives, and was stunned to see one of my least favorite trolls near the top of the list. By giving this company my business for years, I’ve been helping to pay the salary of someone who has been an annoyance bordering on a threat.

When I checked out the company’s social media profiles, I was aghast. Not only was my money going to my troll, but it was also going to Black Lives Matter which this company actively and financially supports. How did I miss this, I wondered. The answer was obvious. I never took the time to look.

That’s not going to happen anymore, and I strongly suggest that every patriot who reads this take the time to examine the companies with which you do business. As our EIC noted earlier in the week, it’s time for someone to create a directory of freedom-friendly companies. In the meantime, we should all do our part to identify and stop supporting the freedom-hating companies in our lives.

An article I found on TLD about “cancel culture” couldn’t have come at a better moment. Like the author noted, I’ve been one of those conservatives who fights cancel culture. But it makes a good point that we’re already engaged in it and there’s really nothing wrong with it. Plus, if we don’t take advantage of our power to boycott companies that hate us, then eventually we’re going to get canceled ourselves.

Many of us unwittingly work with companies that attack conservatives, support Planned Parenthood, embrace the Black Lives Matter socialist movement, and generally hate us. It’s time to start paying attention to where our money goes, patriots.

