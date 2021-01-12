Book publisher Simon & Schuster has really stepped in a pile of poo with their decision to not publish Senator Josh Hawley’s upcoming book. They could have done what they do, publish books from popular authors, and not heard much but a few complaints on progressive echo chambers like Twitter. Instead, they’re getting a digital earful on their Facebook page.

Ever post, from the one in which they announced their virtue signaling move all the way through to their most recent, are loaded with comments from people who are upset by the censorship. Instead of the 5-15 comments per post promoting whatever book they’re about to publish next, they’re getting hundreds. The vast majority of the comments have nothing to do with the book in question. Here’s the post that started the backlash:

Let’s look at some of the comments from their most recent post:

FU FASCISTS! Book burners will end up on the trash heap of history! #JoshHawley I’d rather read Senator Josh Hawley’s book. Censorship has no place in a free society. Shame shame on you for stopping the presses. I’ll make sure I no longer buy your books. Stop buying all books published by Simon and Schuster! They have decided to eliminate the the right to free speech! Shame on you! Why would you do that to Josh Hawley! You do not have an agenda to cancel people. I HOPE! What’s this I heard about you not supporting freedom of speech when it’s a Republican doing the same thing that Dems do at every inauguration??? Shame. Shame. Shame. Since you are so “woke” and no longer believe in the free exchange of ideas in a democratic society, I will no longer be buying any of your books. In fact, I will make a point of it. Since you are virtually burning books, you are virtual Nazi’s. I will NEVER buy another book from you…not ever! Shame on your company for what you did to Hawley! You have been given the ability to publish the printed word. You are able to publish people’s idea’s and thoughts because it’s protected the 1st amendment. What are you thinking? Why would you do this to Senator Josh Hawley. Never again. Shame on you. The Democrats did the EXACT same thing 4 years ago, and then 8 years before that and on and on. You of all should know how the first amendment works.

Those weren’t the juiciest comments. That’s just a sampling from the top post. The rest of them read similarly, and it’s been going on for the last four days incessantly. In the mix above, there was one comment about the book in question, so not ALL is bad for the censoring book publishers, right?

Nobody who loves this country should EVER consider publishing their book with Simon & Schuster. Cancel culture is bad enough without virtue signaling companies. Let’s work with companies who don’t embrace Cultural Marxism.

