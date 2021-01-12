When Peter Meijer announced he was running to take over the seat of former GOP Congressman Justin Amash in Michigan, there was a ton of buzz surrounding him. He’s well known in the area with his family owning the Meijer chain of grocery stores and he proved to be a formidable fundraiser, outraising the Republican field ahead of the primary.

We took a long look at him and decided not to endorse him despite endorsing several first-time candidates like Burgess Owens, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. There was something about Meijer that simply didn’t seem right, most notably that he did not seem like a Trump-supporting conservative despite claiming to be just that. He proved our instincts to be correct Monday when he declared he’s considering voting for the President’s impeachment. According to 100 Percent Fed Up:

Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) on Monday called on President Donald Trump to resign and said he is considering supporting a second impeachment of the president in the wake of last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Meijer told WOOD-TV:

What we saw on that day, especially between noon and 4:17 p.m., when the president put out his tweet, gently telling people there to go home but also saying we love you, you’re special – To me that was disqualifying. He said that while we were in rooms lowering the blinds. [We] didn’t know which parts of the Capitol complex were secure. [We] didn’t know the extent of what might have happened. [We] didn’t know whether members of Congress were among those killed or injured. To me, that again just disqualifies.

Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) says he's "strongly considering" impeachment: pic.twitter.com/PpTGmcMOtx — Aaron FOX 17 (@AaronParseghian) January 11, 2021

We normally look at Republicans who have been in DC long enough to be corrupted when we seek people to primary. But Peter Meijer may have set the record for turning away from his base the earliest. The Swamp acts quickly.

