A sure tell that the establishment left has received their taking points memo from the Powers That Be and are dutifully parroting the party line far and wide is the sudden appearance of the same word over and over again—particularly when that word isn’t something you hear every day. Back during the original George W. Bush campaign, that word was “gravitas,” used to describe what Dick Cheney brought to the ticket as Dubya’s vice-presidential nominee. These days, however, what you hear bandied about is “insurrection,” which has fast become the trending term du jour across all of social media (at least those outlets that haven’t yet been deplatformed) and a lot of the MSM—even though one gets the impression that prior to their marching orders going out, precious few on the Left had the slightest idea what it even means, outside of being the title of perhaps the worst of the Star Trek movies.

But now it’s insurrection-this, and insurrection-that, particularly in the fever swamps of Twitter, where reptilian denizens both great and small are using it to describe what happened at the Capitol last week. That the whole thing lasted for less than two hours and pretty much fizzled as overthrow attempts go (capture Nancy Pelosi’s lectern and. . .then what?) mattered not a whit, as the ensuing ruckus provided Dems and their media allies with what they wanted after years of hoping that some Tea Party or MAGA rally would get violent, instead of just cleaning up after themselves and leaving town peacefully.

Of course, it’s rather easy to point out the embarrassing truth of how the Left not only tolerated but cheered on the riots that consumed Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago and sundry other Democrat-run cities during that long Summer of 2020—but I’ve noticed a peculiar dodge used by those who condone the political violence on the Left when compared to the ugly display on Capitol Hill: Trump supporters engaged in a direct attack on our democracy! That is, those who turned the streets of our metropolises into a nonstop clambake for months on end at least weren’t doing it in an attempt to overturn a pillar of American government, the establishment of separatist CHOP and CHAZ zones notwithstanding.

Even if we give the Left the benefit of the doubt for the sake of argument, however, it doesn’t take a lot of digging to find that when it comes to attacking our democracy, what constitutes insurrection in their eyes depends entire upon the politics of who’s engaging in the act. Need proof? Look no further than James Hodgkinson, because the news media sure as hell didn’t.

In case you need a refresher, back in 2017 a group of Republican Congressmen got together to practice for an annual baseball exhibition. That’s when Hodgkinson—a former volunteer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and a man whose political beliefs ran to, shall we say, the extreme—showed up with a rifle and attempted a mass assassination. The reason, as we would later find out later from his social media posts and from people who knew him, was that he hated all Republicans and wanted them removed from power. Since the ballot box hadn’t worked to his satisfaction, he set about accomplishing his goal another way—and as a result, Representative Steve Scalise was shot and critically wounded, along with a Congressional staffer and one of the Capitol Hill police officers who had been there as part of a protective detail.

Did Hodgkinson’s actions also represent a direct attack on our democracy, as the Left has described last week’s riot? Well, according to their own standards, it certainly must. A deranged individual took it upon himself to thwart the will of the people by trying to kill several of their elected representatives, whom they had sent to Washington, DC to implement their desired agenda. I can’t imagine a more direct attack on democracy than that.

And yet. . .and yet. . .at that time, there was no massive purge of extreme leftists from social media. There was no deplatforming of Facebook, which was the would-be assassin’s favored method of political engagement, and which was where he posted screed after hateful screed against Republicans. There was no push for a big, sweeping domestic terrorism bill in response, as we see Congressional Democrats doing now. And there was no call from Republicans to expel from Congress the Democrats who had incited Hodginkson’s hatred through their fiery rhetoric claiming that the GOP wanted to kill Americans by taking away their health care.

As for the media—well, they covered the shootings in as perfunctory a way as possible, ushering it off the front page as soon as they could and never speaking of it again.

And nobody called it an act of insurrection.

Strange, that—but overall predictable. Rather than take stock of the last few years and try to understand just how corrosive the country’s discourse has been, instead we see the movers and shakers of politics, media and Big Tech work in unison to make the situation worse—all while ignoring a time one of their own did exactly what they’re accusing Donald Trump and his supporters of doing, because it detracts from the narrative. We’d do well to remember—and take a long, deep breath—before that narrative takes an even darker turn.

