File this away in the “CCP Lies” folder. Today, the Chinese Communist Party scrubbed the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) database of hundreds of studies pertaining to infectious diseases. As part of the Wuhan Virology Lab, these have been referenced regularly by researches as the most complete studies on animal-to-human transfer of coronaviruses, including COVID-19. According to The National Pulse:

Details of over 300 studies, many of which focus on investigating diseases that transfer from animals to humans, are missing from the state-run National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

The NSFC also deleted all references to studies carried out by Shi Zhengli, the Wuhan-based virologist dubbed “Batwoman” in light of her trips to collect samples in bat caves. The purge follows the Wuhan lab altering its database of viral pathogens in December 2019 as COVID-19 began to spread.

This tells us two things. First, the CCP is continuing its year-long effort to rewrite the history of COVID-19 in real-time. They do not want anyone to blame them for what they’ve done in causing the spread of the pandemic. More importantly, this tells us that there are things in the studies that could be used to either implicate them for carelessness or more egregious wrongdoing.

The Chinese Communist Party’s information-control playbook dictates that they flood the world with false data while covering up anything that can tie them to mistakes or evil actions. Why would they delete 300 studies? Because somewhere in the mess is likely a single piece of data that can implicate them. If they only delete a single study, copies of that study that are already in the wild will be scrutinized. By deleting the one important study in a batch of 300, it makes it challenging, perhaps impossible, to isolate the data that points the finger at them.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the past year, it’s that the Chinese Communist Party will do anything to save face, even if that means the deaths of a massive number of people. It’s a lesson we should have learned long ago.

