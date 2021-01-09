The shift in Big Tech has been happening for a while, but now on Twitter the issue has been forced. I first noticed it when I made a new Twitter account six months ago. I listed as my only interest “Politics” and was presented with recommendations. The first 47 were Democrats or leftist journalists. The 48th was Devin Nunes, which was funny because one of the first profiles recommended to me was actually a Nunes parody account.

But thing accelerated this week as Twitter is pushing hard to purge conservative accounts while propping up progressive ones. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noticed it and Tweeted out, “This is how you create an echo chamber…”

This is how you create an echo chamber… pic.twitter.com/aPDA37qKS0 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 9, 2021

It’s true. Twitter is doing everything in its power to quash opposition opinions. And it’s retroactive, too. One Tweet I had on my account showed over 1700 retweets before Wednesday. It is down to under 1000 as hundreds of accounts that have retweeted it are now gone.

But, as our EIC noted on Twitter (ironically), this is something we should have seen coming long ago.

I'm not disappointed that Big Tech and mainstream media have become propaganda agents while claiming the mantle as arbiters of truth. We saw it coming. It was inevitable. What's disappointing is not anticipating tens of millions of Americans would be okay with it. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 9, 2021

If Twitter wants an echo chamber, there’s nothing we can do to stop them. Republicans had a chance by repealing Section 230, but chose the CCP over America just to spite President Trump.

