To begin, we condemn any kind of violence, whether is it is from the pro-liberty right or the mostly peaceful violence of the nation’s socialist left. As is usually the case, violence only hurts a cause as can be seen in the reaction to yesterday’s unfortunate events. More of the same will only set the cause of liberty back even further. So, why is the left stoking the flames even more?

Most every one of note on the Conservative side is condemning what happened yesterday and is calling for calm. But while cooler heads are prevailing on the right, we are seeing the opposite from the left and the national socialist media, why?

Instead of being voices of calm, they are rhetorically dropping napalm on a raging forest fire:

A continuation of a pattern of abuse

Looking back, one can see a distinct pattern, ‘a long train of abuses and usurpations’. The most egregious being the rigged elections, with the left taking the childish attitude of a toddler in simply denying there was even any evidence. It became even worse than that when they began parroting the falsehoods on court cases.

There is a mountain of evidence of election fraud, but the nation’s socialist left simply denies that it even exists, virtually rubbing our noses in their malfeasance. We saw them restrict the election observers from the counting process to ensure that it is kept free and fair, but they didn’t care. They did it anyway.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

Most of a sane mind would assess and try to calm the situation. There is no rationale for the actions of the left now and yet they are out competing with each other in their provocations. So why is it so important to the anti-liberty left that they are out fanning the flames of discourse for meaningless gestures?

The left is fanning the flames to try to provoke even more violence

There is no other explanation for the actions of the anti-liberty left than to cause a bigger reaction from the right. This should be obvious to all. Look at what they were able to do so far in provoking the violence in the capital yesterday.

There really is no logical reason to call for impeachment or a 25th amendment removal or even worse, the nonsensical charging of some for doing what the left has been doing for years.

The left obviously wants to push things while they have the advantage. Further violence will only give them even more excuses for draconian crackdowns on free speech and self-defense.

The bottom-line – Don’t take the bait

Reports have it that most didn’t take the bait yesterday and remained peaceful. The same holds true now. Violence at this point in time will only set us back.

We are in an information war with the anti-liberty left. While they can get away with all manner of ‘peaceful’ violence until the Bovines come back to the barn. Their risible double standards mean anything negative on our part will be used against us in the court of public opinion.

This means we must answer their unhinged propaganda with an honest recitation of facts. Provocation’s with a calm resolve to defend the cause of liberty. Soon enough, they will be seen for what they truly are, to be defeated and destined for the ash heap of history.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.