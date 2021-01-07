It is with a heavy heart that I compose these words. Normally once I have a topic, the thoughts flow easily. Right now there is so much on my mind and my heart, but I want to focus on that which is most important.

We are witnessing our country disintegrating before our very eyes and we feel helpless to do anything to stop it. All the powers of darkness are arrayed against us to extinguish the light. I could quote some scriptures here but I won’t. I want to appeal to everybody whether you are a spiritual person or totally secular in nature.

I don’t care what you think about me. Some folks consider my articles to be the greatest thing since sliced bread. Others wonder what rock I crawled out from underneath. But this is about our country, not about me, not about you, not even about President Donald Trump.

The words “Not for self, but country” are inscribed over the chapel doors at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Unfortunately, they haven’t taken any traction in our nation’s capital on the banks of the Potomac. Everybody inside the Beltway is seeking his or her own fortune and securing their grasp on power. The greater good is not a consideration.

I want to keep this concise tonight. Donald Trump gave up a life of luxury, donates his entire presidential salary to charity, to serve the United States of America. When he says that he came to drain the swamp, that is a quite apt metaphor. Washington DC is inhabited by scaly swamp creatures. Some are Democrats and some are Republicans, but every one of them is a reptile. An alligator feels no remorse when it consumes its prey. That is its nature.

This explains why he now stands virtually alone, abandoned by his own political party, by his own vice president, by members of his own cabinet, by many who have benefited over the years from his support. They are simply acting upon their amoral reptilian nature and devouring their prey to satisfy their insatiable appetite.

But lack of loyalty to President Trump is not their defining characteristic. When they took the oath of office swearing to support and defend the U.S. Constitution with hand upon the Bible or other religious book, that was simply a requirement for entry into their position and not due to a heartfelt commitment.

I will try not to wax too philosophical. Yes, I anticipated today that Vice President Mike Pence in his role as President of the Senate would betray us all. That is precisely what he did. I also understood that the senators and representatives were grandstanding more than taking a stand on principle. Even Ted Cruz said that he really didn’t intend to overturn the election results but that he was just trying to satisfy public concerns. Don’t do us any such favors. If you don’t mean it, don’t just go through the motions.

So Congress certifies the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Nobody cares about the enormous amount of evidence of election fraud, that votes were electronically transferred from Trump to Biden, that there was foreign control emanating primarily from the Chinese Communist Party. Neither Congress nor the Supreme Court would consider the merits of the issues. The reason, it pains me to say, is that our constitutional process has broken down because those who are required to implement it have too much to lose due to their own corruption which would be exposed.

I won’t rail against John Roberts or Mitch McConnell. You’ve heard that before. Nobody is poised to punish either one of them. Frankly, nobody really seems to care. Those who are corrupt feel quite comfortable in the company of others who have likewise compromised their positions and betrayed the sacred trust which we put in them.

What disturbs me the most is that we are about to get a president who has not been lawfully elected to that high office. If Joe Biden is indeed sworn in on January 20th, he can never claim to be the legitimate 46th President of the United States because he did not earn 270+ electoral votes legally. But, it isn’t just the fact that this has happened, moreover it is the inexplicable fact that nobody seems to care. That part I simply don’t understand.

There is late-breaking mounting evidence that Barack Obama conspired to help Joe Biden steal this election. I can’t imagine anything more serious than an ex-president committing such a treasonous act. But, don’t expect tomorrow to hear that Obama has been arrested or that Joe Biden has had a stroke of conscience and conceded. We know that’s not how the world works.

When I was a kid, I naïvely thought that bad guys always get caught and that evil always is punished. But, when I grew up, I found out that such justice is only absolute when we all stand before Almighty God someday to account for our sins. Sometimes good people suffer and wicked people prosper in this life. It isn’t just. It isn’t right. But, that’s the way it is.

My real objective here is to consider whether any options still remain for the lawful winner of the 2020 presidential election to be inaugurated less than two weeks from now. We seem to have exhausted all our constitutional remedies. Congress and Supreme Court refuse to act. I have steadfastly said that I do not favor resorting to the Insurrection Act or martial law. We don’t need to suspend habeas corpus or have tribunals. The United States military is not going to support such efforts anyway. I was in the Philippines when President Marcos declared martial law in 1972 based upon a false flag attack upon one of his high cabinet officials. He then suspended the Constitution and abolished Congress. That will not happen here. Nor should it.

But I have one thing that makes this more difficult for me to accept than for most Americans. That is the perspective of foreign interference in our electoral process. I’ve previously written on these topics and you can see all my articles at this link.

Honestly, I didn’t get really involved in watching the Democrat debates during the campaign. I even thought at one time that Joe Biden might be the least of many evils among all those potential nominees. That view has since changed as I see not only his incompetence but his incredible corruption and lack of core values, a trait which he shares with his titular Vice President Kamala Harris who would soon replace him one way or the other under the premeditated Democrat scenario.

But even my concerns that the CCP would be pulling the puppet strings for the man or woman in the Oval Office are less pressing at this particular moment than one other action that could actually precipitate anything from civil disobedience to an outright civil war. I don’t know exactly what sparked the events at the U.S. Capitol during the joint session of Congress. Perhaps it was a false flag operation by BLM and Antifa. Whether there were Trump supporters involved in penetrating the Capitol is not yet ascertained. At least one life was unnecessarily lost.

But, the GOP with Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell were poised to raise the white flag and surrender our country to the interloper. This should have gotten their attention that America was not happy with their yellow-bellied tactics. Instead, they used that as an excuse to place blame upon President Trump himself, accusing him of inciting violence.

Which brings me to my ultimate point. If Republicans including Mike Pence and members of the cabinet try to utilize the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office prior to January 20th, you have no idea what you will be instigating. There is anger and frustration among We the People that I have never sensed in all my life and I’ve been around quite a while.

We now realize we can’t really trust anybody. Nobody represents us and stands up for our values. If we don’t do it for ourselves, nobody else will. We are tired of lies and false promises. Every politician in Washington DC right now should just shut up. Everything you say or write just increases the tension and aggravates the situation which is already nearing the breaking point.

We don’t want any more BS. Just leave us alone and let us live our own lives. We’ve all had our civil liberties denied under the plan-demic. We don’t believe anything you tell us anymore. You’re all just on a power trip and you are imposing unconstitutional restrictions just because you can. We know you do not have our best interests at heart. We are merely the pawns in your political chess game.

I don’t have any magic formula to save this election. I surely wish I did. But, it will not be magic, rather it will be a miracle from God if Donald Trump remains president. That should not be so. He won the election. It was stolen. But, that heinous criminal act may very well succeed. That remains to be seen. But if you try to rub it in by declaring President Trump incompetent under the 25th Amendment and physically removing him from the Oval Office, you are asking for trouble.

As I said, this is not about Donald Trump. This is about saving our constitutional republic which has survived for over 244 years but which is now on its deathbed. There is nothing other than vindictiveness which would motivate anybody right now to try to do another impeachment witch hunt or to use the 25th Amendment. Even the most mild-mannered among us is going to react if you get in their face one time too many. You are on the verge of that now.

I always like to conclude on a positive note, but the mood is very somber. I’m old enough to remember how during the Vietnam War, they kept telling us there is light at the end of the tunnel. But the last person out of Saigon extinguished that light on April 30, 1975. I don’t know who will turn out the lights in the Oval Office at noon on January 20, 2021. But if it has to be done, it should be Donald Trump and not Mike Pence. In the best case scenario, that light will continue to shine brightly for another four years during the second term of President Donald Trump.

I hope on the 21st of January, I can write another article thanking God for sending that miracle. But, if not, I will ask Him for His Divine Mercy as the United States of America enters our darkest period since the First Civil War.

