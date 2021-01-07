Between accusations of violence and terrorism made against the Trump supporters at the DC Rally to claims that Trump is inciting an insurrection to Facebook banning our President to now the 25th Amendment being considered, this is clearly a coordinated effort to overthrow the government by the Deep State. We see it happening before our eyes. So now what do we do?

The coup is culminating with yesterday’s events, including Congress and Vice President Mike Pence certifying the Electoral College votes, as well as the protests and supposed riots. I say the supposed riots because the evidence is pointing to the fact that this was a setup. Jon Harris, Mindy Robinson and Chad Caton have all confirmed different aspects of the framing of the Trump supporters. Chad shared with me how Antifa and Black Lives Matter guys were working on instigating Trump supporters to get mad and retaliate. Mindy and Jon both confirmed that the police were tear-gassing peaceful protestors, seemingly to rile them up and initiate them to fight back. Jon also confirmed that he witnessed the police usher in MAGA supporters into the Capitol building just before they shut everything down citing a breach and infiltration.

For all intents and purposes, the DC Rally was peaceful, with the exception of the work of Antifa and the police. The mainstream news is saying that a woman was shot, implying that it was “those Second Amendment gun enthusiasts.” The reality was that it was Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was unarmed and fatally shot in the back of the neck by a Capitol Police Officer.

Now we have the Mainstream Media and Democrat leaders calling on Trump to be ousted citing the 25th Amendment. With Mike Pence appearing to be a part of the Deep State and turning on President Trump, it would not surprise me if he was going to sign off on that. So the question is, what is Trump’s next move?

There’s still plenty of options. He could declassify everything. He could implement Martial Law or the Insurrection Act. Or he could just start arresting everybody and locking up the Deep State. There’s also the option of simply dropping a MOAB, exposing who was behind the 2020 Election Fraud. No matter how this plays out, our mission remains the same: Continue to fight for America and the Constitution.

