With the demonstration in DC, it became very clear that most of “Conservative Media” is perfectly content to remain as opposition media enriching themselves off of the anger of a populace, they have no empathy for. Others were quick to point fingers at Antifa, but this ignores the salient political issue of our time. America is broken and on the verge of a socialist government that has been creeping through every institution for over a century.

As a people, we have accepted a tyrannical amount of taxation that exceeds what the Founding Father’s fought against. We have accepted government overreach in all areas of our lives. We have accepted tyrannical lockdowns and “mitigation strategies.” We have suffered a long train of abuses in 2020. To make matters worse, we saw the government sit idly by when leftwing terrorists burned and looted America’s cities unwilling to defend life and property of its law-abiding citizens. Consider the words of the first two paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence.

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

The words of our founders are exceedingly relatable today. In 2020, the American people put up with a long train of abuse, prior to the election which was rife with fraud. History is filled with rebellion, and among the vast wars fought defying higher earthly powers, the pretext of contemporary America easily ranks higher than majority.

But America is not built like Great Britain was. The US Constitution is the highest law in the land. Romans 13, therefore, cannot be used to justify submitting to tyrannical decrees or laws which violate our nation’s highest codified legal authority. The founding fathers had not as easy an argument for revolution against the crown within the confines of Romans 13 which the population believed.

However, many of the conservative pundits have wrongly forgotten the 2nd Amendment of the US Constitution and its purpose. They will spread memes about how it is not made for hunting, rather for opposing tyrannical government. Yet they snub their noses at those who act on their convictions. If you actually believe in the 2nd Amendment, then there must be a line in which you act on this conviction. You may disagree with those in DC that this election is the line but do define what the line is.

Yet we would rather condemn actions that upset our sensibilities than examine the actions with the perspective of history. All throughout 2020, there were peaceful protests to address lockdowns and election fraud. These grievances fell on deaf ears with the government. In contrast America heard the plight of those in Hong Kong. Yet the people of Hong Kong decided to protest 23 years after the fact. The time for Hong Kong to have risen to protest Chinese rule was before July 1st, 1997, not after. Likewise, we can look at the (failed) Hungarian Revolution 1956 and see a foreboding future of how difficult it will be to fight our way out of communism.

These people are scared, and they have reason to be. As Big Tech and Big Government become more intimate bedfellows, there is only so much longer before it will be too late to save freedom in America.

