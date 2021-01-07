Do you remember when police were ordered to lock Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters (aka violent domestic terrorists) in their hotels when they were burning down buildings and assaulting citizens? No? That’s because it didn’t happen. But last night, reports were coming in that law enforcement in Washington, DC, were ordered by the Mayor to do just that.

This is, of course, unconstitutional. It’s false imprisonment. It’s also extremely dangerous and against every fire code ever established. Throw in the fact that this is the type of thing that happens in Communist China and we’re seeing a massive devolution in the rule of law in the United States. Here’s one video from pro-Trump activist and former (and future) congressional candidate Mindy Robinson.

This is not getting media attention it deserves…@MayorBowser had the @DCPoliceDept physically lock Trump supporters into their hotels in DC last night. This was HIGHLY dangerous, unconstitutional, and never done during Antifa riots.@realDonaldTrump @FoxNews @OANN @newsmax pic.twitter.com/HSJzsvLU1M — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 7, 2021

Apparently Germany reported me for this tweet. What “law” could I have possibly broken with this? Was it insulting because it’s too similar to their old Nazi ways, or? pic.twitter.com/bHRQyX39WQ — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 7, 2021

The riots in Washington, DC, yesterday were terrible. There’s evidence flowing in that much of it was instigated by Antifa members masquerading as Trump-supporters. But as bad as they were, they cannot be used as a predicate for unconstitutional imprisonment of Trump-supporters in their hotels.

According to 100percentfedup:

“You want to know what it’s going to be like under the Biden administration? Get ready. If you disagree with the administration, if you disagree with the government politically, this is how you’re gonna be treated.”

DC Police making sure people do not leave their hotels. pic.twitter.com/awTlCpJY42 — 𝕄𝔾 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@intheMatrixxx) January 7, 2021

Add this to the long list of things that make no sense when they happen in the United States of America. Our freedoms are being systematically suppressed. If we don’t stand up to this authoritarianism, it will only get worse.

