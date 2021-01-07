President Trump officially conceded in a video released today. This is unfortunate as my hope was he was continuing to fight. I was wrong. And that may be a good thing, which I’ll talk about below. First, here’s the President’s speech.

“Now Congress has certified the results,” he said. “A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to insuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”

His die-hard supporters are deflated, defeated, and disenfranchised. This was not what most of us expected, and it’s definitely not what we wanted. But as we move to determine our next course of action, there’s still the need to focus on the moment. We need to pray that a miracle comes.

And it still can. First and foremost, God is omnipotent. Even if the President himself has given up doesn’t mean that God has given up on him, or America itself. We must continue to pray ceaselessly until January 20th that a massive, indisputable piece of evidence emerges that will allow the Supreme Court to finally correct this fraudulent election result.

This is when I refer to Gideon. I was contemplating this morning whether or not I should fight to keep hope alive with Trump supporters because only when all hope is lost can we have a moment similar to what the Israelites experienced in the Book of Judges. They had an impossible situation that was made even more impossible through their diminishing soldiers. But this was intended as it was made clear that only through God could the Midianites be delivered into Israel’s hands.

With hope for a second Trump term universally lost, anything that comes between now and January 20th will be unambiguously viewed as a miracle. It could cause the revival that is desperately needed in America. Keep praying, folks.

