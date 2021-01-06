Trump-supporters stormed the castle, so to speak, in Washington as a group of several dozen protesters broke through the gates at the Governor’s Mansion and protested right in front of the doors. This group was part of a larger gathering of several hundred state capital protesters.

Video shows the exact moment protesters broke through the front gates of the governor's mansion in Olympia. Protesters are now back outside the gates and Governor Jay Inslee is in a secure location. Watch live coverage of the protests in Olympia: https://t.co/qZtI7pTHi7 pic.twitter.com/6OSpmJVwQB — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 6, 2021

Demonstrators in Olympia have broken through the gate in front of the governor’s mansion. pic.twitter.com/JQXx0SxSLJ — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) January 6, 2021

LIVE: Protesters just broke through the gates of the governor's mansion in Olympia. >> https://t.co/C0DRMsFnDR pic.twitter.com/aVpTJWZtsJ — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 6, 2021

Governor Jay Inslee is reportedly in a safe location. He and his family were reportedly at the mansion when the incursion took place. Once inside the gates, the group proceeded to peacefully protest on mansion grounds. No reports of violence have been reported.

This is the latest in a string of protests associated with anger towards the stolen presidential election. Riots have already taken place in Washington DC and other cities. But the Washington state protesters are not just protesting on behalf of President Trump. They have grown furious at the far left government’s handling of COVID-19 and lockdowns.

According to The Post Millennial:

As several hundred people gathered on the steps of the Washington state Capitol building in Olympia on Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump, a group broke through the gates of the Governor’s Masion and marched to the residence.

According to Drew Mikkelson from King 5 News, a group of protesters broke through the gate in front of the Governor’s Mansion and proceeded to protest in front of the home where Governor Jay Inslee and his family reside while in office. Weapons were visible on some of the protesters.

Demonstrators claimed that there was fraud in the Governor’s re-election with he won by a huge margin. Protesters chanted “you took an oath,” protesting the COVID restrictions, which Inslee recently extended in the state.

Inslee recently released what mainstream media and Democrats are calling a “reopening plan,” but the actual details of the plan reveal it’s a step backwards, resetting COVID-19 protocols in preparation for perpetual lockdowns.

Frustration with lies, cheating, and radical progressive policies has many of the people at a breaking point. As protests in Washington continue to escalate, it’s important that patriots keep the narrative truthful.

