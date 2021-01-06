For the record, I’m part of the problem. I accept responsibility for not doing my part to secure victory in Georgia. I’ll explain why shortly, but it’s important to point one finger at myself instead if being hypocritical by pointing only at others.

Two people who should not get the blame for the GOP losing their Senate seats in Georgia are President Trump and attorney Lin Wood (or anyone else calling for voter boycotts). Sadly, predictably, just about every article I’ve seen this morning from mainstream media and even conservative media points to recent actions by the President, his campaign attorneys, and/or Wood. Let’s look at those.

It’s mostly mainstream media assigning blame to the President. Call it a parting shot, at least in their own minds, as they’re pretending to switch from trying to cover-up the steal to gloating over a President they believe they’ve defeated. They want his supporters to abandon him, not because they care about his supporters but because they think it will hurt the President’s feelings.

But there’s a bigger reason they’re doing this. Though they’re forbidden to say so publicly, they know there are still avenues through which massive voter fraud can be revealed and used to correct the stolen election results. By blaming the President’s continued fight for accurate election results, they’re hoping more of his supporters will abandon the effort. Very few will among those who haven’t given up hope, but mainstream media cannot help themselves. Gaslighting has become part of their DNA.

As for blaming Lin Wood and others who were calling for Republicans to boycott the election, just stop. This is just as false as blaming the President. Conservative news outlets are trying to lay some level of blame on Wood, but here’s the thing. He was calling for a fair election. He anticipated that no matter what Republicans did to win fairly, Democrats would cheat their way to victory. There is already some evidence that they did, but not enough to cry foul definitively just yet.

Meanwhile, many of those who accused him of being wrong about voter fraud this time around are reporting on… wait for it… apparent voter fraud. They’ll justify their initial balking towards him by saying they knew voter fraud would happen and therefore they needed an overwhelming victory to counter it. Again, this is hypocrisy as many of the same conservative outlets have been saying for weeks that President Trump won in a landslide. Which is it? Can winning in a landslide yield a victory against voter fraud or is voter fraud simply too powerful?

Anyone who blames President Trump for losing this either doesn’t believe there was massive voter fraud or doesn’t care. Anyone who blames Lin Wood somehow believes the Tweets of an attorney in Georgia carried enough weight to keep GOP voters home. That simply didn’t happen.

If Republicans made a strong enough case for winning the election to preserver their Senate majority, then nothing anyone could Tweet would keep voters home. The funny part is, that’s actually what happened. The case was as strong as it could be with two milquetoast candidates. And they both likely won with decent margins. Except they didn’t, at least not with voter fraud still in play.

Instead of telling the President to accept his fraudulent defeat quietly, feckless leadership in the GOP should be fighting beside him as if the republic was a stake because it is. Instead of saying that voter fraud sucks but we all still need to vote, perhaps strong Republican leadership should have said, “Hey, Lin Wood is right. We need changes made immediately if we’re really going to have a chance of winning.”

Back to why I didn’t try harder to help Kelly Loeffler or David Purdue win. I just didn’t have the passion to put into a losing battle. Once it was clear Republican leadership in the state was going to continue to allow voter fraud protocols to exist, I saw no reason to rally the voters for another landslide that would have been stolen. Considering what we’re going through fighting the first fraud on November 3rd, I’m not going to take this insane action of trying the same thing and expecting different results.

Perhaps in a news vacuum, I still would have fought for them. But the bigger issue is clearly still in play. President Trump has an election to win, result to correct, and evil-doers to track down. Those are all causes I consider much more worthy of my time than following feckless leadership down the same broken path.

At no point did I call for Republicans to boycott. I believe we even published at least a couple of stories attacking Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. But I don’t blame Wood for doing what he thought was best and I definitely don’t blame President Trump for trying to fulfill his oath to support and defend the Constitution.

At some point, Establishment Republicans need to realize weakness and attempts to placate the left will never win them favor. They won in 2010, 2014, and 2016 because they fought for something. Today, most fight only for themselves.

