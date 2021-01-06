“The Italian Government and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte are directly involved in the electoral fraud that affected the American elections leading to Joe Biden’s pending illegal victory.”

Editor’s Note: What follows is an article purportedly written by “Riccardo Corsetto” sent to NOQ Report through a media contact with Nations in Action. We have not independently verified it but felt it was necessary to put out there considering the late hour in this election cycle.

According to US investigative sources working here in Italy since 18 November 2020, it was the US Embassy in Rome who coordinated the data manipulation of votes cast for President Trump to Joe Biden, with the technical complicity of Leonardo SpA, a company that is 31% owned by the Italian Government and generates more than half of its multi-billion USD annual revenue from its US based subsidiary. Leonardo DRS whose chief executive officer, William Lynn III, was formerly the undersecretary of defense during the Clinton Administration. Leonardo DRS is actively pursing a public listing on the NYSE in 2021.

Leonardo SpA, formerly known as Finmeccanica underwent a name change in January 2017. According to individuals who carried out the data switch operation under the direction of US intelligence officials in the American Embassy, they utilized one of Leonardo’s advanced military spec (cyber warfare) satellites to transmit manipulated votes back to Frankfurt servers and on to the United States, as reported by the journalist Cesare Sacchetti. Leonardo S.p.A. it is the largest industrial company in Italy and is active in the fields of defense, aerospace and cyber security. The largest shareholder is the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, which owns a share of approximately 31%.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica merged the activities of previously controlled companies such as AgustaWestland, Alenia Aermacchi, Selex ES, OTO Melara and Wass. Leonardo is the tenth largest defense company in the world and the third largest in Europe with revenues from the defense sector representing 68% of its annual revenue. The company is listed on the FTSE MIB index of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company is structured in five operational divisions: Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics and Cyber Systems for Security and information. In Fiscal Year 2020, the US Government awarded nearly $1B in cyber security, intelligence and defense contracts to Leonardo SpA. The former chairman of Leonardo is Gianni De Gennora who left Leonardo in May 2020.

Leonardo SpA Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Profuma, a former banker who in October 2020 was condemned for the scandal of Banca di Monte Paschi di Siena. Alessandro Profumo was appointed by the Gentiioni Government and reconfirmed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The same Profuma was recently sentenced to six years for banking irregularities by Italian courts.

One of the board of directors of Leondardo SpA (2017) was Professor Guido Alpa, a former law partner of Giuseppe Conte in Rome.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in recent days had been the subject of press articles about plans to establish private intelligence agencies.

The involvement of the Italian Government through Leonardo SpA

The Conte Government is believed to have played a key role in the international coup that would have compromised President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Switzerland has recently come under heavy accusation of complicity in the alleged cyber coup, as claimed by Neal Sutz, a Swiss-American blogger, who denounced Switzerland’s active role in US presidential fraud.

Scylt, Swiss software linked to Dominion Voting Machines

It all starts with Scylt, denounced Neal Sutz, a software purchased by the Swiss national postal service , which is directly implemented in Dominion Voting Machines at the center of the US election scandal, directly linked to the tycoon George Soros.

According to Sutz, Switzerland never informed the Trump Administration of the serious flaws in the Scylt software, well known to the Swiss Government, and added that it had evidence of the plot that President Trump’s lawyers would acquire.

According to local sources with direct knowledge of these events reporting to Nations in Action, the US nonprofit for election integrity and public governance transparency, the manipulated data was transmitted from Frankfurt to Rome via the US Embassy in via Veneto, according Rome the central role in the alleged international election plot to overturn the ballots cast by American citizens for the next President of the United States thereby creating a constitutional crisis.

On the night of 3 November (in the United States) – approximately 8 o’clock in the morning Italian time – the counting of votes was simultaneously suspended in a number of key battleground states, as shown by some official videos taken from the closed circuit of the Atlanta polling station and which we have documented extensively in this newspaper.

At that point while the fraud was already widely initiated, the Leonardo SpA IT hackers realized that “Trump stood above Biden for a very large and unexpected number of votes” so much so that manipulation was in vain and not enough to make him lose.

U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden Sicilian born Igzanio Moncada, CEO of FATA SpA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo SpA, is believed to be a bridge between some secret services and the Italian Beijing Business Association, the Italian Iran Business Association and the Italian Qatar Business Association. It has been stated that Moncada may be a key figure in the eight month planning of the election hacking in Italy.

Senior US Embassy personnel in Italy reportedly gave the order to act, coordinating the hacking and developing “new algorithms”, states a key witness of the fraud, to secure a win for the democrat candidate Joe Biden.

The role of the US Embassy in Rome

We would not advance this story if it had not come from a former member of the world’s largest cyber warfare aerospace and defense conglomerate based in Italy. The US Ambassador to Italy is Lewis Eisenberg, very critical of President Trump’s military disengagement in the world and who is very close to the neoZionist lounges connected to the Goldman circuit.

Three senior officials from the US intelligence community, landed at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino several days prior to the November 3rd 2020 election in the US. According to a former CIA agent, the three intelligence operatives were housed at the U.S. Embassy in Via Veneto to coordinate hacking operations during election count suspension from November 3-4.

