A press release. An accompanying article from Italy. An interview of the head of a government accountability non-profit. All three of these things combined to form a narrative that could have come from the latest best-selling political thriller. But this is real life, and if the evidence proves this out to be credible, then the attempted theft of the 2020 election is even bigger than most realize.

According to Maria Strollo Zack, founder of government accountability non-profit Nations In Action, it was then-President Barack Obama in the waning days of his administration who set the ball—and the funding—in motion to execute a subversion campaign against the Trump administration. He is allegedly also involved in the funding and coordination of actions reportedly taken by leaders in the Italian government and defense contractor Leonardo SpA to execute a stolen election for former-Vice President Joe Biden. According to a Twitter thread by election-fraud data cataloguer Kanekoa:

NEW: US election data was forwarded from Frankfurt, Germany to Rome, Italy where the man pictured below partnered with members of MI6, the CIA, & the Italian defense-contractor, Leonardo, led the operation & built the algorithms that were used to manipulate US election data.🔻 pic.twitter.com/m4GtoONps6 — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 2, 2021

2/ Leonardo is an Italian multinational company specializing in aerospace, defense, security, and the eighth largest defense contractor in the world with €13.8 billion in revenue in 2019. The Italian government holds 30.2% of the company's shares & is its largest shareholder. — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 2, 2021

8/ William J. Lynn III is the CEO of Leonardo DRS, a U.S. subsidiary of Leonardo with approximately $2 billion in revenue. He previously served under the Obama/Biden administration as Deputy Secretary of Defense & led the Department's efforts in cyber security & space strategy.🔻 pic.twitter.com/FVpVa3mlOM — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 2, 2021

10/ These are photos at Rome's International Airport of the two alleged individuals involved in building the algorithms for the data manipulation of the 2020 US election. They were being surveilled by members of Italian intelligence after suspiciously entering into the country. pic.twitter.com/DASal1aKbM — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 2, 2021

12/ AUDIO: The theft of the election was orchestrated by Stephan Serafini, a 20-year foreign service officer. Stephan coordinated with General Claudio Graziano, a board member of Leonardo. Italian intelligence provided us with documents, calls, & photos of CIA agents involved. pic.twitter.com/r0n23FTjQV — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 6, 2021

14/ On Christmas Eve, we met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and informed him that he is getting the affidavits of the people involved. We need the grassroot army like never before because the people who thought they stole the election have lost & they don't know it yet.🔻 pic.twitter.com/M65KNHfeG6 — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 6, 2021

As Zack detailed during her interview, President Obama took 14 pallets of cash that were supposed to be part of the infamous Iran payoff and divided the money up between various accounts. Totaling over $400 million, this was the cash that was allegedly used to unravel his successor’s administration and eventually to facilitate various aspects of the election fraud that plagued the 2020 election. Zack also noted that the tracks to follow the money are known and that part of the transit to Iran included a stop in Italy before being transferred to Iran through the UAE. Did some of this money pay for the use of Italian military satellites to hack election servers and switch votes from President Trump to Biden?

This jibes with modern assumptions about military satellite capabilities. They are able to connect to devices with internet capabilities even if the devices are not currently connected to the internet. We now know that many voting machines, including those preferred by Dominion Voting Systems, are capable of connecting to the internet. But proving they were connected during the election has been challenging. Now, it appears they did not need to be connected for fraud to have taken place.

American mainstream media has completely ignored these bombshells to the point that Nations In Action is currently seeking a public relations firm to help get the information out. We have reached out to the team to schedule an interview. With the clock ticking on President Trump’s administration, getting the news to as many eyes and ears as possible is imperative.

Information regarding the “Italian angle” has been trickling out for over a week. Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne Tweeted out a video as well as an article detailing a plot that both seem to be corroborated by the information provided by Zack.

THIS DTORY IS ACCURATE. IVE BEEN SITTING ON THIS FOR WEEKS TRYING TO WORK OFFICIAL CHANNELS. RETWEETS WELCOME. Italygate: is the Italian government directly involved in the US election fraud against Trump? – La cruna dell'ago https://t.co/nGwNEVofXu — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) December 30, 2020

Byrne has been at the forefront of election fraud investigations from the private sector, including a recent bombshell that a Chinese packing slip was found with shredded ballots from Atlanta. He has met with the President and the President’s senior staff on the matter and continues to yield more information daily.

Below is a recording of a recent interview with Zach in which she details just about everything her team has discovered over the last seven weeks. She has spoken to the President and is working to reengage with him, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lead attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others who can help put the evidence in the right hands. NOQ Report has reported on this heavily once we learned of it as we know mainstream media and Big tech will continue to suppress it.

Here is the original press release sent to us just a few hours ago regarding the evidence Nations In Action has collected, their desired outcomes, and next steps to prevent the culmination of this attempted coup:

Global defense contractor IT expert testifies in Italian court he and others switched votes in the U.S. presidential race

Rome, Italy (January 5, 2021) – An employee of the 8th largest global defense contractor, Leonardo SpA, provided a shocking deposition detailing his role in the most elaborate criminal act affecting a US election. Corroborating the DNI Ratcliff’s report of international intrusion, Arturo D’elio outlined the scheme that proved successful in using Leonardo computer systems and military satellites located in Pescara, Italy. Recent reports of a hack at Leonardo now appear to have been an orchestrated cover to mitigate blowback on the corporation which is partially owned by the Italian government.

Nations In Action, a government transparency organization, partnered with the Institute of Good Governance to thoroughly investigate and research the election irregularities which yielded the long-awaited proof that a flawless plot to take down America was executed with extraordinary resources and global involvement. Americans and elected officials now have proof that the election was indeed stolen. This provides the mechanism for each state to recall their slate of electors immediately or face lawsuits and request all federal government agencies to lock down all internal communications, equipment and documentation from the Rome Embassy. “Make no mistake, this is a coup d’etat that we will stop in the name of justice and free and fair elections,” stated Maria Strollo Zack, Chairman of Nations in Action.

The Institute for Good Governance issued the following statement:

Our mission is to provide the full truth, expose the perpetrators of this horrific crime, and ensure that every person involved, regardless of position, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Nations In Action and the Institute for Good Governance are making the following demands on elected

officials:

Depose State Department officials starting with Rome staff including Stefan Serafini Immediately strip Leonardo SpA of all contracts and seize assets All congressional members must speak out against this foreign and domestic interference or face recalls

and suspicion of involvement Implement the most severe penalties for participants who had knowledge or participated and refuse to

assist in the investigation



Maria Strollo Zack, founder of Nations In Action added, “States must prosecute all illegal voting activities and provide immediate legislative remedies. There can only be zero tolerance for criminal interference in American elections. This international conspiracy must be met with swift action by the President and be fully supported by elected officials for the protection of voting integrity and the prosperity of our great nation.”

Today, Wednesday, marks what’s supposed to be the official count of electoral votes during a joint session of Congress. Presiding over it will be Vice President Mike Pence acting as President of the Senate. Several Republican Senators and dozens of Republican Representatives intend to object to electors from certain states, at which point the chambers will split and debate. But without an extreme level of evidence, it is unrealistic to expect either a House or Senate majority to reject any of these states. President Trump needs both chambers to reject three or more of the contested states in order to win.

As I have noted multiple times over the last three weeks, the final recourse for the Trump campaign if the electoral votes are all counted for Biden is through the Supreme Court, possibly in conjunction with state legislatures if enough move to decertify their electors. Even after today’s vote count, the Supreme Court still has the power to act before Inauguration Day on January 20th. If necessary, they can even move to delay the 20th Amendment mandate and push Inauguration Day back until a decision can be reached on election-related lawsuits. This is why it’s so important for this information to get out to the masses even if many, perhaps most Trump supporters are losing hope.

The foundation of the subversion campaign against President Trump can be traced back to the final days of President Obama’s administration. That campaign is still in progress. Can it be exposed in time?

