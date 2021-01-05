Tomorrow is the big day… the Electoral College certification within Congress! As everyone knows, this election has been a tumultuous one, with President Donald Trump and all of us followers contesting the results of the election. The evidence is there, the data is there… the only thing we are missing is the smoking gun which shows who pulled the trigger on this massive rigging of the 2020 election. Nonetheless, we come down to Congress certifying the votes tomorrow, which leads us to answer this question: What are the odds that Congress will certify Trump as President tomorrow?

One potential that we could see happen is that Vice President Mike Pence will attempt to certify the alternate electoral votes in the contested states, which would then be playing a game of chicken with Congress to see if they overturn his decision. The other potential we could see would be Senators and Representatives contesting the results. The question is, are there enough in Congress to establish Trump as President of the United States of America? Only time will tell.

The big concern for me, however, is the fact that Republicans historically lack a spine. They give great lip service to President Trump and the Conservative base, but when push comes to shove they refuse to take a stand. It’s like they are terrified of the Democrats and the Mainstream Media…. or it could just be that Lin Wood is right and the Deep State has blackmail on them. Whatever their motivations might be, we need strong leadership from the Republican side who are willing to take on the establishment and do the right thing: Confirming President Trump for another term, as the American people voted to do.

We’ll see how tomorrow goes. No matter what the outcome is, our mission does not change. We continue to fight to save our nation. We find ourselves in a war for the soul of our nation… we can never give up, no matter how bleak things get. God uses the faithful in impossible situations to turn things around. We see that throughout the Bible. God can do that here, as well.

