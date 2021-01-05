LEPROSY [HANSEN’S DISEASE]

If you are a student of the Bible or of history you definitely remember Jesus Christ healing the leper and you also recall Father Damien, the Belgian priest who came to Hawaii and gave his life ministering to lepers at Kalaupapa on the Island of Molokai. But do you have any idea how leprosy affects the body?

“Nerve damage may result in a lack of ability to feel pain, which can lead to the loss of parts of a person’s extremities from repeated injuries or infection due to unnoticed wounds.”

Think about that for a minute. None of us likes to feel pain. But consider what would happen if we were unable to feel pain. Why do we have pain? What is the purpose of pain? Pain is a warning signal that something is hurting us, injuring us, threatening us, potentially even killing us. If you touch a hot stove, you remove your hand as quickly as possible. If you didn’t feel pain, but left your hand there, you would have third degree burns and irreparable damage before you know it. God designed our bodies to feel pain to warn us to seek immediate relief and avoid further damage.

Right now, the United States of America is in severe pain. We are told to ignore it. They call us unpatriotic if we just don’t go with the flow and accept the status quo. We are being lulled into complacency by those who are inflicting the pain and who seek to harm us and our nation. If we do not sense pain and take proper action to counteract it, our national leprosy will spell our demise.

DEATH BY A THOUSAND CUTS

“Lingchi (Chinese: 凌遲), translated variously as the slow process, the lingering death, or slow slicing, and also known as death by a thousand cuts, was a form of torture and execution used in China from roughly 900 until it was banned in 1905.”

“In this form of execution, a knife was used to methodically remove portions of the body over an extended period of time, eventually resulting in death.”

In “psychology, the way a major negative change which happens slowly in many unnoticed increments is not perceived as objectionable.” [References courtesy of Wikipedia]

So, do you see what I’m getting at here? China has been inflicting slow death upon America for many years and because it has been so subtle and so insidious, we have not noticed it and now we are on our national death bed. All that awaits is for the last rites to be administered at 12 noon on January 20, 2021, in Washington DC, when Joseph Robinette Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States and the first ever puppet of the Chinese Communist Party to sit in the Oval Office. At that moment America as the Founders intended it, and as we know it, will have ended forever. Our Republic will have succumbed to our Chinese Masters in Death by a Thousand Cuts. Do you think that Xi Jinping is not fully aware of this ancient method of torture and death of a hated enemy?

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS

Karl Marx and Muhammad had different ideological tyrannical approaches toward achieving world domination. If you observe the Uyghurs of East Turkestan [China’s Xinjiang Province], you see that these two ideologies often conflict with one another. But if you see how the Chinese Communist Party regime in Beijing and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran cooperate with one another against the United States and all Western countries, all the time oppressing their own peoples, you see that ideology does not prevent them from working together to achieve a mutual objective against a mutual target.

That. Target. Is. Us.

On the domestic front, China and Iran have worked together to steal the 2020 presidential election in the United States. They have suborned traitors from among our own ranks at all levels of government. On the foreign front, China threatens America and our allies in the South China Sea and the Western Pacific. Iran threatens America and our allies in the Middle East, particularly Israel.

As I have previously written extensively on this subject, I won’t go into too much detail here. However, threats by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani against the life of President Donald Trump must be taken very seriously as retaliation is sought for the assassination of IRGC General Soleimani a year ago. This is not a matter that should be dealt with only when an actual attempt is made. Whatever preemptive action is necessary must be taken. If FDR knew about Pearl Harbor, it wouldn’t have happened and if GWB knew about 9/11, it also would have been prevented. So what are we waiting for? Have we only had 999 cuts thus far? Have we taken such a psychological sedative that we no longer sense the pain and the imminent danger?

There have been four assassinations of United States presidents, the last one being JFK in 1963. Most of you today or not as old as I am and don’t remember the horror of that dark day in November. Until the Warren Commission report is fully declassified, we may never fully know exactly with whom Lee Harvey Oswald collaborated. But we have no proven assassination of an American president by a foreign power at this time. We sure as hell are not about to let one happen on our watch! Iran has operatives within the United States, including many with their Hezbollah surrogates. Just as Iran has now achieved enrichment of uranium in their intended threat to wipe out Israel, they are totally serious about their desire to eliminate Donald Trump as an obstacle to their warped version of the apocalypse. Shia Islam seeks to summon back the 12th or Hidden Imam, or Mahdi, to establish Iran’s domination of the world. At some point, this would come to loggerheads with the CCP’s effort to impose Marxism globally. But, that would be far too late to save America. Right now, they are working together to destroy us.

AMERICA’S WAKE UP CALL

The bombing of Pearl Harbor awakened the sleeping giant. Between 1941 and 1945, the United States worked with our allies to defeat tyranny both in the Pacific and in Europe before it ever reached our own shores. But now, it is already here inside our own country. It came in such a subtle manner over such a long period of time that we didn’t perceive it before it was too late. Technically, as of today, it is not too late. But 15 days from now on January 20th, it definitely will be too late if we don’t do something before then.

But, who is it that needs to wake up? The answer is all of us. The entire Administration, Congress and Supreme Court. Every Governor and State Legislature. Every Mayor and City Council. But more than that. Every one of the 330 million Americans. Us. You and I. The alarm is going off full blast. Do not hit the snooze button and just roll over go back to sleep.

SEPARATING THE WHEAT FROM THE CHAFF

Tomorrow, January 6th, we will know for sure who are the Patriots and who are the Traitors. It won’t be determined by whether they have a [D] or an [R] after their name. It will be whether they can ascertain the difference between platitudes and political expediency on the one hand and responding to the urgency of the moment on the other. We don’t need any lectures right now about the danger of setting precedents during the Joint Session of Congress. That may be a legitimate concern which can be addressed later, whether by statute or even by constitutional amendment. Now is not the time for timidity. Now is the time for action.

The harder a politician tries to preserve his or her legacy, the more likely he or she is to destroy it in the process. Stand up for America. Recognize the symptoms of pain and respond accordingly lest we all die by a thousand cuts.

REMEMBERING WHO WE ARE AND HOW WE GOT HERE

Those who survived the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party and the scourge of Marxism, such as those at Epoch Times, are doing their utmost to try to warn us here in America that we are on the verge of losing our freedoms and suffering the same fate. That from which they fled is only the blink-of-an-eye away from taking over the USA.

As I sat last night listening to American patriot Lee Greenwood singing The Battle Hymn of the Republic, America the Beautiful and God Bless America, I asked myself: how did we get to this point? What happened to our understanding of history and our love for our own special country? When did self-loathing and hatred for all things American become the soup du jour?

I believe it all comes down to being able to think for ourselves. We must avoid groupthink. We don’t need to be taught what to think. We need to learn how to think for ourselves. We must be able to ascertain right from wrong. We must be able to recognize rumors and propaganda and disinformation. Or fake news as it is now called. Remember that everyone who tries to persuade you to follow rather than to think for yourself has a hidden agenda. In our American Republic, there is absolutely no danger in every voter being able to think for himself or herself and to make a wise informed decision when casting a ballot.

The fact that legally cast votes would be discarded and replaced by fraudulent ones reveals that the enemy knows that free thought is the antidote to their nefarious schemes. There was no way they could convince the majority of the American people to vote for an incompetent and unpatriotic candidate with the corruption of Joe Biden. So, they just disenfranchised us by stealing the election and discarding our votes.

THESE NEXT 15 DAYS

The fortnight that lies ahead will be the watershed in world history. I can’t predict the outcome on Capitol Hill January 6th. Neither can any individual Senator or Representative. Even the collusion of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi cannot predetermine that outcome. It will depend upon each and every Senator and every Member of the House of Representatives searching their heart of hearts and putting America first. Don’t ask whether you can survive a Biden-Harris Administration. That is the wrong consideration. Perhaps you can survive one minor cut, maybe even two or three. But before you know it, it’ll be a thousand. Then it will be forever too late.

Congress is not our last resort, nor is the U.S. Supreme Court. Whether Mitch McConnell and/or John Roberts has gone over to the dark side does not become the death knell of our Republic. At some point, all of the classified information in the Kraken needs to be made available to the American public. Undoubtedly President Trump, Secretary of Defense Miller, Director of National Intelligence Ratcliff and some others know the whole story. What Sidney Powell has given to the court is only a sampling and not the entire dosage of the damning evidence against interference in this election by our enemies in China and Iran. I admonish everyone in the know to act preemptively and timely.

There is really no reason for President Trump as Commander-in-Chief to withhold anything at this juncture. For God’s sake, pull out all the stops. Do everything necessary to save America. If you let Joe Biden swear an insincere oath of office on January 20th, America as we know it will be lost. I honestly don’t know how I can say it any more clearly and succinctly than that.

I have previously alluded to the American Lung Association and the commercials that say when you cannot breathe, nothing else matters. Well, right now our American Republic is suffocating and all that matters is that we do everything necessary to keep it breathing the fresh air of freedom!

There was 1776! There was 1861! Now there is 2021! There was George Washington! There was Abraham Lincoln! Now there is Donald Trump! Joseph Biden is the alter ego of Jefferson Davis! We shall forever remain the UNITED States of America!

