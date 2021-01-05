A majority group of Pennsylvania senators sent an official request to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to delay the electoral vote certification by Congress. This is scheduled to happen Wednesday during a joint session of Congress.

According to the letter, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, and the “rogue Supreme Court” violated the state Constitution by implementing absentee ballot rules that contradicted state law. This was the contention of multiple lawsuits, including one that is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court from the Trump campaign itself.

Pennsylvania is the largest of the six primarily contested states with 20 electoral votes. President Trump held a huge lead in the state until late- and mail-in-ballots produced in the overnight hours following election day reversed the apparent victory.

There have been multiple attempts to highlight the rampant voter fraud in Pennsylvania and across the nation, but mainstream media has ignored them and Big Tech has suppressed them. A win in Pennsylvania would mean a combination of two other states would be enough to correct the fraud-laden election results.

According to the letter:

Act 77 of 2019 that was signed into laws, provides the following clear provisions:

All mail-in ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. election night Officials at polling places must authenticate the signatures of voters County Election Boards must begin pre-canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots after 8 a.m. on election day Poll watchers selected by candidates and political parties are permitted to observe the process of canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots No provisions were made for drop boxes or “curing of ballots”



Seven weeks before the 2020 General Election the PA Supreme Court overstepped their bounds by ruling that:

Mail-in ballots could be received and counted up to three days later Ballots mailed without a postmark would be counted Signatures on mail-in ballots would not need to be verified



Many Republicans on Capitol Hill who have rejected calls to object to electors have cited the responsibility of state legislatures to make such calls. Well, here’s another state objecting. Will Congress do their jobs on January 6th?

