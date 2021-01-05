Today, The Two Mikes again had the distinct honor to host Lt. Gen. McInerney for a talk on the eve of tomorrow’s electoral college process. The discussion was pretty wide ranging, but the conclusions were clear:

There were no “voting irregularities” in the 2020 election, there were only criminal, treasonous, conspiratorial, and unconstitutional actions at every level of government in at least six states. This criminal conspiracy illicitly gave the presidency to Biden, who was part of the conspiracy. The evidence for the claims made in point 1 is abundant, clear, definitive, and overwhelming; once most Americans get to see that proof, heads will roll. In particular, any party to this criminal activity who enlisted foreign assistance to rig the election, has rightfully won a well-merited and very snug-fitting noose. So, if the Congress refuses to dethrone Biden—as they should under the law, the Constitution, and commonsense—President Trump will have to make the hardest decision ever made by a U.S. president. President Trump’s oath of office compels him to defend the republic against “all enemies foreign and domestic”. Clearly, Biden, his family, and their entourage are the paid agents of the Beijing regime; that same group is a venal and criminal organization that has used Biden’s offices to extort many millions of dollars from foreign entities; that group, the Democratic Party as a whole, and many Republicans, conspired to fix the 2020 election, and they now seek—with wholehearted media support—to destroy the republic and establish a socialist hell in its place. For all of these reasons, President Trump cannot—and we believe will not—let Biden become president. The tools provided to the president by the Insurrection Act and martial law are at Trump’s disposal, as are the support and prayers of 75 million American voters and their families. If the Congress—like the courts—fails to do its constitutional duty, President Trump must stand his ground, obey his oath of office, and use his constitutional powers and popular support to block Biden from the presidency, and then indict and prosecute him and all who supported, funded, or abetted him, and/or helped in rigging the election.

And the end of our discussion, Colonel Mike played a recording of Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If”. Listen to it. Kipling, of course, did not write for Trump, but it will make loyal Americans think how lucky we are to have him at the helm at this point in the republic’s history.

