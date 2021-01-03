Washington Governor Jay Inslee isn’t anything if not weak. He has done everything he could to pander to those demanding the state and nation defund police forces, but at every turn his actions have made no headway in endearing himself to groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Meanwhile, he has systematically alienated himself from law enforcement and those who support the police.

In a slight change in tactics, he has taken the tried-and-true tactic of offering placating policies that will accomplish nothing but hopefully confuse people into believing he’s taking action. His latest ploy is to form a new state office that will better investigate police use-of-force incidents. According to The Police Tribune:

Inslee proposed establishing the Office of Independent investigations at the behest of a task force he established in the wake of the in-custody deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, according to a policy brief released by his office.

“After the deaths of George Floyd and Manuel Ellis earlier this year, the governor created a task force to recommend how the state can be more accountable and improve the way it investigates police use of excessive force,” Inslee’s office said. “These recommendations would ensure that such investigations are fair, thorough and independent.”

The task force “held strong views” regarding police use-of-force investigations, and determined that Washington must establish “a new, independent agency” to look into such cases, according to Inslee’s office.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

“Members also agreed that this office must be rooted in an understanding of the country’s deeply embedded institutional racism, the history of racism in policing, and how bias disproportionally impacts and harms people of color,” the governor’s office said.

The task force further urged Inslee to make sure the new office investigates police use-of-force cases “with transparency, accountability, and an anti-racist lens,” according to the policy brief.

Inslee said he will ask for legislation during the 2021 session in order to establish the Office of Independent Investigations within the executive branch of the state’s government, as well as $26 million from the general fund to operate it.

This proposal is 100% virtue signaling in an attempt to convince violent Neo-Marxists as well as actual peaceful activists in his state that he’s taking excessive use-of-force by law enforcement seriously. Unfortunately for Inslee, his state, and taxpayers who must pick up the tab for the additional agency, this will do very little to ease tensions while further infuriating those who back the blue.

Police investigations of fellow law enforcement officers are already among the most exhaustive and transparent. That wasn’t always the case, but in recent years any attempts to cover up excessive use-of-force incidents have been met with harsh retribution. In the wake of George Floyd and other unfortunate incidents, there is no longer a need for separate agencies muddying the water. Law enforcement officers are already skittish and even gun-shy over fears of inciting the next round of Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in their cities.

The state of Washington doesn’t need another layer of bureaucracy to impose on law enforcement. The state needs to stop pandering to violent “activists” and bring law and order back to prominence. And they need to get rid of Jay Inslee.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.