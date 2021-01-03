Drama hit Capitol Hill on Sunday as the House voted for the next Speaker of the House. The vote was close throughout with the lead shifting back and forth between Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Nancy Pelosi. In the end, Pelosi was victorious. Barely.

Pelosi had made an emergency change to policy by allowing quarantined Representatives, the majority of which are Democrats, to attend and vote. As Breitbart reported:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is turning the House of Representatives into a potential coronavirus hotspot, allowing Democrats to break quarantine to vote in the speakership election as she faces a tough battle for another term atop the chamber.

At least three members, according to congressional reporter John Bresnahan, are breaking quarantine to attend swearing-in ceremonies and the all-important speakership election Sunday. Two of them are Democrats, he revealed, and one is a Republican. In addition to those three comes Rep. Gwen Moore (D-FL), attending the vote to back Pelosi after testing positive for the deadly virus just six days ago.

There were some notable defections and abstentions as five Democrats either voted against Pelosi or voted “present.” We’re still waiting for the official roll call and will update this story with the names. The final tally shows Pelosi winning 216-209 over McCarthy. Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Hakeem Jeffries each received one vote.

Pelosi’s second run as Speaker of the House began in 2019. Democrats were widely predicted to pick up additional seats in the 2020 election, but the opposite happened. The “blue wave” was replaced by Republicans making major gains, winning nearly every close race and scoring several major upsets.

The shifting winds in the Democratic Party should concern all Americans. To secure her victory, she had to make deals with the Democratic Socialists in her party. We’ll see how that manifests, but it won’t be good.

