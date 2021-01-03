Senator Mitt Romney will not be joining around a dozen of his colleagues in calling for an election commission to investigate voter fraud or objecting to certain electors if the commission is not formed. It comes as a surprise to literally nobody as the Senator has spent the last two years opposing anything that benefits President Trump in any way.

The Senator joined his Democrat colleagues, as he often does, in allowing the fraudulent 2020 election results to stand while failing to defend the Constitution. But he took it a step further than most Democrats by publicly attacking those who would dare to fulfill their sworn duty. According to The Epoch Times:

Romney, who has had a turbulent relationship with President Donald Trump, offered his criticism in a statement on a plan by at least 12 Republican senators to object to Electoral College votes cast for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in several contested states during the Jan. 6 joint session in Congress, when valid votes are set to be counted.

“The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” Romney said.

His statement comes after a group of 11 Republican senators announced their intention to challenge the electoral college votes from contested states earlier on Saturday. The group, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said the 2020 election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations, and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.”

The allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election “exceed any in our lifetimes,” they said, adding that this “deep distrust” of U.S. democratic processes “will not magically disappear” and “should concern us all,” whether or not elected officials or journalist believe the allegations.

It’s laughable that Romney invoked the made-up term “Democratic Republic” in his rebuke against his colleagues. We are a constitutional republic for a reason. It’s to prevent these types of circumstances from subverting the true will of the people.

