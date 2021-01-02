Questions about the legitimacy of the election results didn’t start on Election Day. They didn’t start in the days that followed when evidence was spewing out like bullets from a minigun. Questions about election integrity started months before when President Trump and many of his supporters started blowing the whistle about unsolicited mail in ballots, predictable lack of oversight by poll watchers and ballot-count observers, and voter rolls being loaded with deceased or unqualified voters.

There were even a handful (including NOQ Report) who were ringing the alarm bells about technological voter fraud before the election was underway.

What followed Election Day was an avalanche of evidence that supported the contention that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and a handful of other close states were stolen by or on behalf of the Biden campaign. By around the 9th or 10th of November, there was sufficient evidence to call the results of the first four states on that list in doubt. The next week, Arizona and Nevada were revealed to be just as bad if not worse. It seemed clear that the conspiracy had been fully revealed. Case closed. It was time to prepare for President Trump’s second inauguration.

Then, a strange thing happened. Perhaps “strange” isn’t the right word. An expected phenomenon took on a manifestation hitherto unseen. Mainstream media and Big Tech had already shown their cover-up playbook for the past four years, so we knew it was coming. We also knew that they had stepped up their cover-up tactics based on their escapades the second half of October. That’s when they tried and to some extent succeeding in covering up Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

We knew they’d try again with covering up voter fraud and we would easily expose them. Or so we thought. As it turned out, we were nowhere near prepared to fight the total narrative lockdown that was prepared before Election Day and rolled out in full force afterwards.

We’ve seen the trope used in Hollywood where a group of criminals prepare their cover story and swear an oath to stick with it. Usually, someone breaks. But with the conspiracy to hide voter fraud, the players involved haven’t broken. That scenario started before election day and continues until now. Mainstream media, Big Tech, Democrats in general, and Establishment Republicans coordinated a unified set of three narratives:

Joe Biden won no matter what evidence emerges.

Voter fraud didn’t happen, and if it did happen it wasn’t widespread, and if it was widespread it’s nothing but a conspiracy theory because voter fraud didn’t happen.

Anyone who sides with President Trump or the Constitution by spreading or even merely believing the truth that there was rampant voter fraud must be gaslit. They are anathema.

So here we are in 2021 and the triple-narrative has stuck. A majority of Americans have either accepted the narrative is true or have resigned themselves to believing the narrative is too strong to oppose. Even with the mountains of evidence out in public view, most Trump supporters have given up hope. Sure, there are the vocal masses attending rallies or taking to social media who are still fighting, but they’re not necessarily representative of the larger body of Trump voters.

This tells us what we must do when the election is truly finalized, but I’m not even going to address that now. We still have election results that need correcting. Our oath as United States citizens to defend and support the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic, means we can discuss next steps later. Right now, we must fight.

The question then becomes, how do we fight while knowing the false triple-narrative is still sticking at this late date. January 6th is right around the corner, so unless another bombshell (there have been many) drops, one that’s big enough to stir up the masses, conventional wisdom tells us we’re doomed, right?

There are two reasons this thinking is wrong. First, January 6th is not the deadline that it has been played up to be. It would definitely be nice to have a tidy conclusion on January 6th that wraps everything up, but I believe too much stock has been placed into that notion. As I noted yesterday, January 6th is not the deadline to correct the fraudulent election results. Most doors close if they’re not resolved on that day, but the Supreme Court can still act.

Second, we can and should fully expect a miracle. I’ve often referenced the story of Gideon from the Book of Judges in which God made sure the odds were as stacked against the Israelites as possible before He brought them victory against the huge Midianite army. He did this so few if any would attribute the victory to the machinations of Gideon or the Israelites. He wanted everyone to know that He had delivered them. If God wills a victory for President Trump between January 6th and January 20th, we should acknowledge that it was a divine action. That means by the time it does happen, nearly every Trump supporter will have lost hope.

By no means am I suggesting to know that God WILL make this happen. I know for certain that He CAN, and that’s enough for me to maintain a high level of confidence that President Trump will win in the end whether anything happens in his favor on January 6th or not. This election is being “won” by Joe Biden thorough massive lies being told through a conspiring forces. God hates lies. Knowing this fact is what sustains my confidence. If it doesn’t happen, I will not be disappointed. I will accept God’s plan and seek guidance on how best to support it. But until then, I still believe the truth will win, as will President Trump. As will America itself.

It’s imperative for Americans who want fair election results this time and fair elections going forward to continue to spread the word. As hard as it is for many of us to believe, most Americans still haven’t seen much evidence. If they get their news from mainstream media, they likely haven’t seen anything at all. HereIsTheEvidence.com is an excellent resource that takes verified examples of voter fraud for us to share. Better yet, visit the sites that regularly present evidence like NOQ Report, The Gateway Pundit, 100percentfedup, and a handful of others. There are woefully very few, even on the conservative side of media, who are still sharing voter fraud news.

Like I said from in the headline, there is plenty of evidence of voter fraud to make this election questionable at the very least. Those of us who have studied it know with a near certainty that it happened, it was widespread, and it was enough to change the results in Biden’s favor. We cannot let that stand even as most are giving up. The time to fight is now and must continue until every option is exhausted, and that doesn’t happen until January 20th at the earliest.

Stay in the know and bring as many people to the truth as possible. Remain as confident as possible that righteousness will prevail. The goal of the adversary is to quash all hope. If that happens, they truly will steal this election.

