It makes sense now. For the last three weeks, I’ve waited for a call to action by someone, anyone on Capitol Hill that would directly address voter fraud concerns. Now, someone has finally stepped up to try to make it happen, and I see in it a deeper logic than I could have hoped for before.

Senator Ted Cruz is leading a group of ten (and hopefully growing) Senators who are doing more than just objecting to certain slates of electors during the joint session of Congress on January 6th. They’re calling for an emergency 10-day audit by a commission assigned by Congress. This is the first common sense action we’ve seen officially proposed by a Senator or Representative because it offers a solution that, in a sane and fair world, would bring a measure of trust back to the system.

The timing is impeccable. One might say it’s the best-case-scenario. By calling for this commission just days before the joint session, it is proposing a de facto delay in finalizing the results from a constitutional perspective. This is important; had a commission been formed weeks ago, much of the evidence that is still surfacing today would have been missed.

Cruz is invoking a famous and logical precedent in the 1877 Electoral Commission. With far less evidence and fewer disputed states, Congress still found the wisdom to assign five Senators, five Representatives, and five Supreme Court Justices to examine the results of contested states to determine if sufficient voter fraud and other irregularities were in play that changed the lawful results of the election. Demanding that Congress do the same thing today, with voluminous evidence and at least 79 Electoral College votes at stake, simply makes sense.

This shouldn’t just make sense to Trump-supporters, either. Currently, the gaslighting and covering up of evidence by mainstream media, Big Tech, Democrats, and Establishment Republicans have made a plurality of voters—37%-42%, depending on the poll—believe that rampant voter fraud likely “stole” the election for former Vice President Joe Biden. These same polls point to around 30% of voters who are not sure one way or another, which means a third or less of the country believes that Biden won without a doubt. That’s not the level of trust any administration should want.

If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and the Biden team itself believe in their hearts that the voter fraud perpetrated in favor of Biden was insufficient to change the results of the election, then they should wholeheartedly embrace this call by Senator Cruz to form an election commission. They all claim to want to “unify” and bring both sides together, to “build back better,” and this commission would go a long way to easing the minds of tens of millions of Americans who currently believe the press-anointed “president-elect” is illegitimate.

Here is the press release by Senator Cruz:

“America is a Republic whose leaders are chosen in democratic elections. Those elections, in turn, must comply with the Constitution and with federal and state law.

“When the voters fairly decide an election, pursuant to the rule of law, the losing candidate should acknowledge and respect the legitimacy of that election. And, if the voters choose to elect a new office-holder, our Nation should have a peaceful transfer of power.

“The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.

“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.

“And those allegations are not believed just by one individual candidate. Instead, they are widespread. Reuters/Ipsos polling, tragically, shows that 39% of Americans believe ‘the election was rigged.’ That belief is held by Republicans (67%), Democrats (17%), and Independents (31%).

“Some Members of Congress disagree with that assessment, as do many members of the media.

“But, whether or not our elected officials or journalists believe it, that deep distrust of our democratic processes will not magically disappear. It should concern us all. And it poses an ongoing threat to the legitimacy of any subsequent administrations.

“Ideally, the courts would have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud. Twice, the Supreme Court had the opportunity to do so; twice, the Court declined.

“On January 6, it is incumbent on Congress to vote on whether to certify the 2020 election results. That vote is the lone constitutional power remaining to consider and force resolution of the multiple allegations of serious voter fraud.

“At that quadrennial joint session, there is long precedent of Democratic Members of Congress raising objections to presidential election results, as they did in 1969, 2001, 2005, and 2017. And, in both 1969 and 2005, a Democratic Senator joined with a Democratic House Member in forcing votes in both houses on whether to accept the presidential electors being challenged.

“The most direct precedent on this question arose in 1877, following serious allegations of fraud and illegal conduct in the Hayes-Tilden presidential race. Specifically, the elections in three states-Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina-were alleged to have been conducted illegally.

“In 1877, Congress did not ignore those allegations, nor did the media simply dismiss those raising them as radicals trying to undermine democracy. Instead, Congress appointed an Electoral Commission-consisting of five Senators, five House Members, and five Supreme Court Justices-to consider and resolve the disputed returns.

“We should follow that precedent. To wit, Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states. Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.

“Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.

“We are not naïve. We fully expect most if not all Democrats, and perhaps more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise. But support of election integrity should not be a partisan issue. A fair and credible audit-conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20-would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President. We owe that to the People.

“These are matters worthy of the Congress, and entrusted to us to defend. We do not take this action lightly. We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it. And every one of us should act together to ensure that the election was lawfully conducted under the Constitution and to do everything we can to restore faith in our Democracy.”

Trust in the electoral system has never been lower. If Joe Biden truly won, it behooves him to ease the minds of those who believe he cheated. And if he actually lost, then we need to know. Ted Cruz’ call for transparency should make sense to all.

