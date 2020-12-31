For the last month, attorney Lin Wood has been calling on Republicans to boycott the upcoming Senate runoff election in Georgia. He says voter fraud is so rampant and election results are so untrustworthy, the only way to properly address it is to force Republican lawmakers to act immediately. That includes Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue whose political careers hang in the balance.

His friend and fellow attorney, Sidney Powell, has a slightly different take. While acknowledging that voter fraud is rampant and the Georgia election system is corrupt, she is calling on Republicans to still show up at the polls. But in doing so, she also notes the election itself should be postponed in light of the widespread voter fraud clearly present in the state.

To be clear: Yes everyone should go vote in the #Georgia runoff, but really, it should be postponed until there’s no question of fraud.

That should be clear from the hearings in GA yesterday!#WeThePeople are entitled to transparency & complete honesty in our elections@LLinWood pic.twitter.com/rfuP6ssjsC — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ #Kraken (@SidneyPowell1) December 31, 2020

Some have accused Wood of working against Republicans for reasons other than what he claims. A handful of hit pieces have come from conservative media (though none from this site) calling him out for donating in the past to Democrats along with Republicans. He is an unabashed Trump supporter, but he may not be a GOP supporter, the opinion pieces claimed. But Wood has stood by the notion that he is generally apolitical, not a Democrat or Republican. He said he was drawn into a more active role in politics by the emergence of President Trump.

He also regularly reminds people that businessman Donald Trump often donated heavily to Democrats before running for office. It’s common for the wealthy to hedge their bets with political donations.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have been accused by multiple attorneys, including Wood and Powell, of participating in the both the various voter fraud schemes in their state as well as the subsequent coverup. They have toed the line between trying to act like they’re in favor of a free and fair election but have offered up roadblocks all along the way.

Retaining control of the Senate is a top priority for the GOP, but exposing rampant voter fraud to the degree that it corrects the results of the presidential election must maintain primacy. The nation is at stake.

