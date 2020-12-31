Now that they are finished stealing trillions of American tax dollars and sending it as foreign aid to places like Israel and Pakistan – all the while allotting you a measly $600 for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “relief” – Congress, or at least some members of it, are gearing up to challenge the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and “dozens” of other House members are reportedly eager to sponsor an effort aimed at overturning the Electoral College vote – which, if successful, would keep President Donald Trump in the White House for another four years.

“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached the conclusion that I have,” Brooks is quoted as saying to Fox News. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns.”

In order for the plan to work, the challenge must occur during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6. A member of the House in conjunction with a member of the Senate would have to carry it through in cooperation with one another, and Brooks believes that such a scenario is certainly possible based on the input he has thus far received from his colleagues.

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has indicated that he may be willing to join Brooks in the endeavor, as has Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Neither Tuberville nor Paul, however, has issued any public statements to suggest that they will, in fact, participate.

On the flip side, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-Ky.) is not so sure that Brooks’ plan will work, or that it should even be undertaken. During his own interview with Fox, Thune stated that it remains unclear whether or not any Republican senators are truly up to the task of challenging the electoral vote.

“The real issue is whether we have any senators who have done their homework and have studied what has transpired,” Brooks stated, adding “that there has been massive voter fraud and election theft unlike anything we have seen in American history.”

2005 Commission on Federal Election Reform provisions how to deal with fraudulent elections

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is apparently in agreement with Thune, having made highly broadcasted comments towards the end that Brooks’ efforts are “a scam,” and hold no weight.

“It is sad to the extent that we’ve got Republicans who are unwilling to do their homework or unwilling to make tough decisions,” Brooks responded in condemnation of Kinzinger’s criticism.

“If he would do his homework, he would understand that the evidence is overwhelming, and he can either surrender to the people who support voter fraud elections or he can fight for his country on this particular issue.”

Brooks is determined to do whatever it takes to prevent Biden from stealing the election. He plans to contest the electoral results in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

A similar situation occurred in 2004, by the way, when George W. Bush beat out John Kerry.

Should it ultimately pan out that the Electoral Votes are rejected as Brooks is hoping, the House of Representatives would then get to decide who becomes president. This would almost certainly lead to another Trump victory.

Brooks cites the 2005 Commission on Federal Election Reform, put together by former President Jimmy Carter and James Baker, a former Reagan administration official, as precedent for how to deal with a fraudulent election such as this one.

“They identified the very same problems that we faced in this election that they warned us that this was going to happen,” Brooks told The Epoch Times.

As more news breaks about the fraudulent 2020 election, you will find it at Trump.news. Attorney Sidney Powell’s work is also being documented at DefendingtheRepublic.org.

