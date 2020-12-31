2020 certainly revealed the extent at which the Republican Party is against conservatism. It became readily apparent that out of the fifty governors, majority Republican, there are still a mere handful of decent or good ones. In Congress, it is no secret that majority of Republicans are RINOs who quickly sold out their base.

With the 2020 Election and Coronavirus, it was a year where ambitious figures did not have to do a whole lot to stand out, but they would have to be willing to stand alone. I believe in 2020, despite the talk of a silent majority, many of else felt far more isolated and alone. So it is worth celebrating the heroes of this cause however few there may be this year.

Kristi Noem – Governor of the Year

At the beginning of the year, Kristi Noem had questionable conservative credentials. In fact, most governors in the United States were flaky which is why Mike Parsons was the winner last year. 2020 made obvious a number of Republican governors were overrated. Greg Abbott was nowhere when a judge was in favor of child abuse. And then he caved on coronavirus.

Coronavirus revealed who the cowards and tyrants are. Kristi Noem rose above the field to establish South Dakota as a safe harbor for freedom. In the current political climate governing with freedom as a prime directive will bring about an onslaught of negative press. Kristi Noem’s ability to withstand the artificial pressure of social media is highly commendable and unfortunately rare. We celebrate Kristi Noem’s recognition that the government has no right to declare businesses nonessential. We recognize that Kristi Noem may have presidential aspirations and believe she has earned a place in the conversation due to her commitment to liberty when times were tough.

An honorable mention must be given to Ron DeSantis who has also emerged as a champion of reopening. Ron DeSantis also looks poised to best combat the upcoming mutations which will also be used to curb liberty, as he has asserted more control over his executive branch than other governors who let their health departments run wild.

Rand Paul – Legislature of the Year

Congress did not do much in 2020. They conducted a phony impeachment. They gave Americans $1200 for their troubles while they funded the swamp. Congress held inconsequential hearings for big tech and took several vacation days while Americans suffered. This is not to say everyone in Congress did a bad job. There were some stand out performances. Ted Cruz was solid, as usual. Josh Hawley is at least trying to address major issues, such as Big Tech censorship, and has become the first Senator to commit to contesting the election certification. Mitch McConnell, though good for little else, ensured a safe confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

But Rand Paul did the most to push back against the Left on coronavirus, and this was the issue of the year. In the House of Representatives, Chip Roy, Jim Jordan, and Thomas Massie have standout performances for standing up for liberty. Mo Brooks deserves commendation for standing up against election fraud. With this tough of competition, the edge goes to Rand Paul who dared to challenge Dr. Anthony Fauci as a doctor.

Other Commendations

On the Conservative media side of things, I believe Steve Deace, Daniel Horowitz, Jessie Kelly, and Clay Travis (even though he’s more of a Dave Rubin type) did the best job at representing conservative voice during lockdowns. Tucker Carlson, and countless others unwittingly were deceived by the scam that was being forced down the American public’s throat, or worse cravenly changed sides when the tide began to shift.

In the private sector it is difficult to single out a single business owner. But those who defied lockdowns and opened their businesses and churches are far more heroic collectively than doctors and nurses. It’s not even comparable the bravery it takes to risk jail to feed your family in a dignified manner as opposed to waiting on the government for a bailout.

Lastly, Kyle Rittenhouse deserves commendation. As I talk about here, when the government failed to perform its basic function, and adult citizenry were also unwilling to step up to protect their communities, he volunteered to fill the gap which ultimately amounted to risking his life. We need more Kyle Rittenhouses and fewer Bill Barrs.

Final Thought

2021 will not be an easier year. If someone wasn’t willing to stand up in 2020, do not count on them in 2021.

