President Trump has had stern words for Republican politicians over the past few weeks. His supporters have hurled criticisms at GOP officials who they believe are not fighting hard enough to overturn the presidential election. As the day when Electoral College votes will be certified draws nearer, Trump is continuing to challenge the result of the election.

Article originally published at Liberty Nation.

Recently, the president railed against the Republican Party’s failure to do enough to support his effort to change the outcome. But what shape will the relationship between Trump and the GOP take in the years to come?

Trump Tweets Fire At Republicans

On Saturday, President Trump posted a thread on Twitter taking issue with Republican senators he believes have not done enough to support his challenge to the November 3 results. During the tweetstorm, he urged GOP lawmakers to stand up and fight against the Democrats’ efforts to ensure former Vice President Joe Biden becomes the next makes it to the White House.

“Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won. The proof is irrefutable! Massive late night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters,” Trump began.

He continued:

“….fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote watchers, MORE VOTES THAN ACTUAL VOTERS (check out Detroit & Philadelphia), and much more. The numbers are far greater than what is necessary to win the individual swing states, and cannot even be contested….”

The president then lashed out at the Department of Justice for its failure to find evidence of widespread election fraud. About two weeks ago, former Attorney General William Barr told reporters that the DOJ did not find evidence that fraudulent activity occurred on a scale that would have swung the result to Biden. Trump wrote:

“….Courts are bad, the FBI and “Justice” didn’t do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with….”

Will The Feud Grow?

It seems to be every day that President Trump and his supporters are hammering Republican lawmakers. Since the Electoral College voted Biden was the winner of the election, the MAGA crowd has been pressuring senators to challenge the results of the election in battleground states on January 6, when Congress is supposed to certify the outcome.

While some senators signaled that they might be willing to oppose the certification, none have definitively stated that they will push back on that day. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has indicated that he might be willing to mount the challenge in January. Johnson told reporters earlier in December, according to The Hill:

“I would say it depends on what we found out. I need more information. The American people need more information. I’m not ready to just close and slam the book on this thing and go, ‘OK, let’s walk away from it.”

This situation raises several questions: How will Trump’s relationship with the Republican Party look if Biden becomes the next president? Will the president resent the GOP because he doesn’t feel they did enough to change the outcome of the presidential race? Will the Republican establishment try to distance itself from Trump?

Even if Trump loses, he won’t be going anywhere. Indeed, he will continue to push his agenda through other means. The MAGA movement will continue to support him, and since they aren’t too happy with the establishment, it seems likely that the tension between the two will continue to increase.

Conservatives might be witnessing the beginning of a civil war of sorts on the right. MAGA and other non-establishment figures will clash with the establishment, which will likely want to go back to the same ineffectual Republican Party that existed before Trump shook things up. The soul of the party will probably be at stake in the years to come.

