When Congressman Louie Gohmert filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence to compel him to accept the alternate electors from contested states on January 6th, I did what I often lambaste the left for doing. I didn’t read the lawsuit and hoped for the best. It’s not that I didn’t think it was worthwhile, but I figured any important details about it would come out shortly after the suit was filed.

The important detail didn’t emerge until last night, and it’s exactly what I feared the most. Apparently, attorneys for the Vice President questioned Pence’s ability to object to contested electors, prompting the filing of the suit. Deep down, I figured that was likely the case but didn’t want to face it. I wanted to believe Pence is an honorable, faith-driven, Constitution-defending man who would do the right thing when his time came. It appears I was wrong. According to Newsmax:

Before suing, Gohmert’s lawyer outlined his legal arguments in an email to the Office of the Counsel of the Vice President and eventually held a meeting by phone with Pence’s lawyers, according to the Tuesday filing.

“In the teleconference, plaintiffs’ counsel made a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement, including advising the Vice President’s counsel that plaintiffs intended to seek immediate injunctive relief in the event the parties did not agree,” Gohmert said. “Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed.”

Gohmert also said that he failed to convince Pence’s lawyers to expedite the lawsuit by allowing the congressman to formally deliver the lawsuit by email once it was filed in court.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

Do not be fooled by submission to a legal interpretation. If Mike Pence wanted to fight the coup and fulfill his oath to defend the Constitution, he would be aggressively finding ways to take the necessary actions lawfully. Instead, he and his attorneys are deflecting, hiding behind one very dubious legal interpretation that goes squarely against precedent as well as common sense. As I noted on Twitter, anyone in government who is not actively fighting against the coup is no better than the perpetrators themselves.

Is there a difference between those directly involved in the coup and lawmakers who are not actively fighting it? No. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 30, 2020

This could be a misunderstanding. I’m not hopeful that it is, so until Pence comes out officially one way or another, we have to go with what we know. His attorneys forced Gohmert to file a lawsuit in order to demonstrate the President of the Senate has the power to reject fraudulent electors. Unless these attorneys were acting against Pence’s wishes or this is some sort of 8-D chess move, we should go forward assuming Pence will do nothing on January 6th. And that makes him part of the coup.

That also means we’re still in the same position I’ve been preaching about on the NOQ Report for weeks. We need the MOAB, the Mother Of All Bombshells, to drop. And if it does, we need to acknowledge that it was by the will of God that it happened. Countless patriots have fought to expose the coup. We’ve had over a thousand sworn affidavits detailing voter fraud. We’ve had images and videos demonstrating how it happened. We’ve had statistical analyses ad nauseam. None of it seems to be making a dent. The force field around the collective consciousness of the nation has kept the same fraudulent results intact in the eyes of both the ignorant and those in denial.

And through it all, I remain quite confident President Trump will prevail in the end. We have the truth on our side, and that’s a powerful thing. Our Father hates lies and liars, which is why I believe He will act on our behalf. I know He can. I do not know if He will. Nobody does. This is why it is imperative that we pray daily for the truth to correct this circumstance. Pray multiple times per day. Pray constantly if you can. But one thing must be said. If His will is that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are to lead this nation, then we must not question it. NO, that does not mean we should not oppose it or that we stop fighting the good fight. But only God knows His plan and we must not feel betrayed just because our limited perceptions of the situation make us believe all is terrible.

Lest we forget, a majority of conservatives fought long and hard to get Mitt Romney elected over Barack Obama in 2012. Many prayed that it would happen. And if our will had been done instead of God’s will, then Romney would have squarely planted the GOP in his lukewarm, milquetoast brand of Republicanism for one or two terms and set that course for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Donald Trump would never have run for office. We need to remember that our Lord works in mysterious ways… at least to us. From His perspective, it all makes sense.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.