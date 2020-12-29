A press release from a Pennsylvania legislator made major waves yesterday. Well, it should have. It revealed clear-cut evidence of massive voter fraud that was more than enough to turn a Trump victory in the state to a narrow Biden “win” at the last moment. But it didn’t get the coverage we expected. In fact, it was skipped over completely by some of the most high-traffic conservative news outlets out there.

Here’s the short version: Pennsylvania’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or “SURE” System, tallies the votes from each county on behalf of the Secretary of the Commonwealth. It is the state’s hub for all things related to elections, including voter registrations, election finances, and yes, votes. The tally of ballots received by the 8pm deadline on November 3rd was more than 200,000 LOWER than the offical ballot count for the state. This is effectively impossible without manual voter fraud. It cannot be a clerical error as the system is designed to receive and report data in real time. It cannot be a box of missing ballots discovered in a corner somewhere. This is the clearest indication of wholesale voter fraud and ballot tally manipulation in the state and jibes perfectly with the accumulated evidence of retail voter fraud discovered across Pennsylvania.

Sometimes I need to take a step back and pretend like every piece of important news needs to be thoroughly reported. At NOQ Report, we run a tight ship (especially during the lockdowns with limited revenues coming in) so when a story is going to be massively covered, we’ll probably skip it. There’s no need to reiterate what others are going to spread. Without the resources necessary to cover everything fully, our niche is to dig deeper and highlight the aspects of stories that often get missed.

This is why when this came across my feed, I passed on the story. The Gateway Pundit was already covering it and it was going viral on social media. Even President Trump mentioned it in a short Tweet, though unfortunately without linking to any details.

“Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2020

In short, I assumed it would get picked up by every right-leaning website while being completely ignored by mainstream media. I was half-right. Most major conservative outlets didn’t cover it, subverting my expectations. It was definitely ignored by mainstream media to the point that they didn’t even run a “fact-check” or an attempt to debunk it. They are pretending like it doesn’t exist at all, and that’s telling. They attempt to debunk everything if only to suspend disbelief a little while longer.

Even Big Tech, which is constantly slapping labels on stories that claim voter fraud, didn’t bother with many of the popular Tweets that came from this bombshell. They hit the President’s Tweet as they seemingly always do, but there were several posts that went viral but that didn’t get the Twitter or Facebook labeling treatment.

THERE ARE NO WORDS FOR THIS.

PA Certified Results for President Are Found in Error – The 200k Vote Error Is Twice the Size of the Difference Between Candidates. pic.twitter.com/DuDEaFEH0l — Forecast 432Hz (@Forecast432hz) December 28, 2020

Mainstream media and Big Tech buried this story completely, which tells us it’s not only a huge deal but that it cannot be debunked.

I should know. I tried. It struck me that other than TGP and a handful of smaller sites, nobody touched on this bombshell. That’s why I explored it more deeply to see if I simply missed the glaring mistake. There were none. I checked to see if their math was off. I checked to see if the late ballots were skipped in the numbers since they’re being challenged, but to my delight there were only around 10,000. I combed Archive.org at the SoS website to find answers that explained the 200,000 vote discrepancy, and again came up empty. In other words, this story is real, it’s a bombshell, and everyone other than TGP readers likely missed it. Even if they saw the President’s Tweet, they likely missed the context and do not realize how major this story is.

Here’s the press release from the Pennsylvania legislature. I greatly appreciate the position they’re in and the need to be as specific with their accusations as possible, but sometimes it’s best to cut to the chase and speak in plain language. Nevertheless, kudos to Russ Diamond, Frank Ryan, and the other legislators who put this together:

PA Lawmakers: Numbers Don’t Add Up, Certification of Presidential Results Premature and In Error

HARRISBURG – A group of state lawmakers performing extensive analysis of election data today revealed troubling discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and total number of voters who voted in the 2020 General Election, and as a result are questioning how the results of the presidential election could possibly have been certified by Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and Governor Tom Wolf. These findings are in addition to prior concerns regarding actions by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Secretary, and others impacting the conduct of the election.

A comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on November 3, 2020 as recorded by the Department of State shows that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted. Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates.

The difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to an alarming discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between the two major candidates for President of the United States. On November 24, 2020, Boockvar certified election results, and Wolf issued a certificate of ascertainment of presidential electors, stating that Vice President Joe Biden received 80,555 more votes than President Donald Trump.

The lawmakers issued the following statement in response to their findings:

“We were already concerned with the actions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Executive branch, and election officials in certain counties contravening and undermining the Pennsylvania Election Code by eliminating signature verification, postmarks, and due dates while allowing the proliferation of drop boxes with questionable security measures and the unauthorized curing of ballots, as well as the questionable treatment of poll watchers, all of which created wholesale opportunities for irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.”

“However, we are now seeing discrepancies on the retail level which raise even more troubling questions regarding irregularities in the election returns. These findings call into question the accuracy of the SURE system, consistency in the application of the Pennsylvania Election Code from county to county, and the competency of those charged with oversight of elections in our Commonwealth.

“These numbers just don’t add up, and the alleged certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results was absolutely premature, unconfirmed, and in error.”

State Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) indicated that state legislators sponsoring and participating in this analysis were himself and Reps. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon), Dave Zimmerman (R-Lancaster), Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland), Stephanie Borowicz (R-Centre/Clinton), Dan Moul (R-Adams), Paul Schemel (R-Franklin), Dawn Keefer (R-York/Cumberland), Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland), Mike Jones (R-York), Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin), David Maloney (R-Berks), David Rowe (R-Snyder/Union), Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest), Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler), Jim Cox (R-Berks/Lancaster) and Brett Miller (R-Lancaster).

Rep. Frank Ryan

101st Legislative District

Pennsylvania House of Representatives

This fact cannot be reiterated enough: It is impossible for the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s SURE data from election night to be this far off from the county data, which came in after the fact, unless there were ballots added to the totals later. ALL ballots, whether counted at that moment or not, were registered through SURE upon receipt. Any additional ballots added to the vote totals through SURE after the deadline could not have been legal ballots.

We’ve seen direct anecdotal evidence of voter fraud throughout the state and across the country. Over a thousand sworn affidavits detail these occurrences, but it has always been hard to quantify exactly how many fraudulent votes were manufactured. This data analysis is incontrovertible proof of not only the presence of voter fraud, but the totals associated with post-election ballot manufacturing.

There were 6,760,230 voters who cast ballots in-person or through the mail, but over 200,000 MORE ballots were illegally added after polls closed. This is the only viable possibility based on official SoC data. This is wholesale voter fraud exposed.

