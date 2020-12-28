A majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives were not enough to block the bill to raise COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2000 per person. Now, the bill goes to the Senate where some expect it to stall.

While nearly every Democrat and President Trump agree with the raise in relief, fiscally conservative Republicans have balked over the size of the payment. Considering the pork that was passed in the initial relief bill is still in there, the raise in relief checks comes without an appropriate trade-off.

The vote was 275 to 134. But they needed 2/3 to pass the bill. With 409 members voting, they needed 272 yeas. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020

But President Trump called on Congress to address the pork, much of which goes to foreign entities that have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief. He invoked the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to redline items he felt needed to be addressed when he signed the bill yesterday. By doing so, he is asking Congress to address those issues, including Section 230 and voter fraud. They have 45 days during which the funds will not be released, but if they do not pass legislation making changes to the original bill, the funds will be automatically released.

A majority of Americans polled have said they want the checks to be $2000 or more. With COVID-19 lockdowns causing economic turmoil across the nation, many do not have the means to survive without government assistance. If the standalone bill passes the Senate, it will almost certainly be signed by the President. According to The Right Scoop:

The roll call isn’t out yet, as the vote just happened. But as you can see from the graphic, most Republicans voted no. Now all eyes are on the Senate and the question remains, will McConnell even take up the bill or will he just let it die over the next few days?

And if he does allow the bill to be brought up for a vote, there’s still the issue of the filibuster (I believe) which could alone kill the bill if enough Republicans don’t join with Democrats. If it can overcome a filibuster, then it can easily pass.

Will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell even allow the bill to reach the floor? And if he does, will there be enough Republicans joining Democrats to block a filibuster? Don’t count on your tax dollars being given back to you just yet.

