With the 2020 election still being hotly contested and COVID-19 lockdowns still decimating the economy, most Americans still haven’t heard of The Great Reset. Some of that is by design; the machinations of the world’s globalist elites are often shrouded in secrecy. But those at the World Economic Forum as well as radical progressives around the world have not been shy in projecting their goals with The Great Reset. Thankfully, more people are starting to ask questions.

Is The Great Reset a real thing or is it just a conspiracy theory? It is real. It has been planned for a long time and though it is a conspiracy, the only thing that’s theoretical about it are the details. Those are slim. We know they want to transform the way the world operates, abandoning capitalistic principles for Neo-Marxist ideologies. We know it thoroughly embraces climate change as the driving force behind all decisions, economic or otherwise. And we know that the pandemic is being used as the predicate to accelerate their plans from being a fanciful idea for the future to being something that can be realized rapidly.

And therein lies the biggest problem. For it to succeed, it will need to be rolled out as quickly as possible before anyone is able to launch major objections. They are using a combination of the pandemic, advancing destitution, and what they hope is a leadership change in Washington DC. With those three things in play, they believe their plans have the greatest opportunity for success. Unfortunately, their “success” would spell doom for billions of people who are going to be caught on the outside looking in.

As this video from America Uncovered explains, their promises are a global version of what has been promised before by people ranging from Adolf Hitler to Mao Zedong, from Hugo Chavez to Joe Biden. Whether it’s labeled as socialism, communism, or Neo-Marxism, the premise is always the same: Free stuff for all. The problems, as we’ve learned from every attempt to fulfill Karl Marx’ vision, is that the promises made by the leaders are never fully realized for anyone other than themselves.

As of now, very few details are known. That’s not an indication that we’re still in the early stages, though. Some have speculated the degree of voter fraud used to perpetrate the attempted coup in the United States was driven by those who see The Great Reset as only possible with President Trump out of the way. Globalism is only possible without an America-First president. It’s conspicuous that before Joe Biden revealed his campaign’s tagline, the World Economic Forum had already published information about how they plan to “build back better.”

Most patriots are currently distracted by more immediate needs with the election and draconian lockdowns, and rightfully so. But we need to start paying more attention to The Great Reset before Neo-Marxism sneaks up on us.

