Editor’s Note: We generally publish articles from Natural News without comment simply because they speak very well for themselves. I am adding the addendum to this one simply because it’s a single-source story. The addendum is this: The story is compelling and other than limited details, it does not demonstrate flaws. But as with any single-source story, please take the information here as a call to research further and not a declaration of undisputed fact. This needs to be investigated by more than just law enforcement. The official narrative that they deliver may not be the truth, especially if the Natural News story is accurate.

Here is the original article:

We now have video evidence that an incoming missile initiated the explosion in Nashville. The following skyline video, embedded below, shows quite clearly an incoming missile trail immediately before the explosion.

We also now know that the location, which was blurred out by Google street maps, housed the AT&T / NSA VoIP Router Complex, which allows the NSA to spy on all phone conversations and phone texts of anyone using the AT&T network. The Intercept article, “The Wiretap Rooms,” explains the existence of “hidden NSA spy hubs” all across America.

The former owner of the building is reportedly Cerebus Capital, which is tied to Yagoobzadeh, which acquired some ownership of Dominion Voting Systems.

Various internet analysts say the blast appears to have been intended to halt a Dominion voting machines audit that was about to take place in the building as well, although that has not yet been confirmed.

No matter what the motive, you can rest assured the media will find some White conservative gun owner to blame for everything, as that’s always their propaganda narrative.

Incoming missile proves this was a military operation, launched from an aircraft

The following screen shots from the video (below) show the incoming missile trail, meaning this was a military operation, and the missile was fired from an aircraft:

And here’s about a second later as the missile trail is disappearing, from top to bottom (indicating the missile is moving from the sky to the ground):

Finally, just a moment later, the explosion takes place:

You can see the video yourself here, via Brighteon.com:

Here’s the Google street view at the address, showing the AT&T “spy hub” storefront blurred out by Google. Wonder why?

Finally, as I explain in this Situation Update, it seems the explosion may have been engineered to maximize the local EMP effect in order to take out sensitive electronics housed in the AT&T / NSA center:

