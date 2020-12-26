WHO SAID THIS?

“We are now in the midst of trying times when every one must be for or against his country, and show his colors too, by his every act. Whatever may have been my political opinions before, I have but one sentiment now. That is, we have a Government, and laws and a flag, and they must all be sustained.”

“There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots and I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter, and I trust, the stronger party.”

As a young man, Ulysses S. Grant, later to be a General who led the Union forces to victory in the First Civil War and who then went on to become the 18th President of the United States of America, faced a choice. Would he stand for his country or would he let it disintegrate? By now, when you look at his image on a $50 bill, you know he made the right choice and stood for America. Whereas, Confederate currency is no longer negotiable. But hindsight is still 20/20. It is one thing to look back and see how our country was reunited after four years of turmoil and bloodshed. It was another thing altogether for a young man to write a letter to his father declaring his determination to serve his nation whatever the cost.

FORT SUMTER

Shots were fired at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. The target was not a U.S. government military installation in South Carolina. Rather it was the American Republic which is still at this moment under attack by enemies both foreign and domestic. The ammunition was not hot lead but rather computer programs designed to switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Today’s combatants are not donning either blue or gray uniforms to face one another in decisive battles such as Bull Run or Gettysburg. Today we stand between these two landmark events in the modern era.

THE PERMANENT POLITICAL CLASS

Contrary to common belief, Democrats and Republicans are not really just opposite sides of an ideological spectrum vying to install their own vision of America for the betterment of our country. In the 1860’s, Generals Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee led the Union forces and the Confederacy against one another. But what we see today is not analogous to that scenario.

Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are one and the same. Both represent the political corruption that has taken over our federal government. There may indeed however be a valid comparison between Joe Biden and Jefferson Davis. Both are titular “presidents” of a government with no valid constitution. That is constitution with a small “c”. But the United States Constitution with a capital “C” does not provide for rival governments under our Republic. One is legitimate and the other is by nature a fraud and an interloper.

OUR CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS HAS BROKEN DOWN

Just as the Confederate States of America seceded from the Union and attempted to establish their own government, in so doing separating themselves from the United States Constitution and the system of lawful process that it set in motion, so we have reached that point in time once again on this Christmas 2020. But this is not really Democrats against Republicans. That is a misconception. This is the corrupted Permanent Political Class imposing its will over that of the American public and disenfranchising us by taking away our votes which we legally cast on November 3rd.

Don’t pin your hopes on Vice President Mike Pence in his role as President of the Senate to do the right thing on January 6th by rejecting unlawful slates of electors. He has already demonstrated his willingness to bypass the constitutional date of December 23rd on which he should have demanded only lawful slates of electors from all contested states. That date came and went with no such actions on his part. In today’s environment, he suffers no consequences politically.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe likewise fully ignored the requirement that 45 days after the presidential election, which fell upon December 18th, that he submit an intelligence report documenting interference by foreign enemies. It has been postponed indefinitely again with apparently no consequences whatsoever to him or any of his co-conspirators.

Our constitutional process has broken down because the people responsible for implementing it are not upholding their oath and doing their duty. So, what are the consequences? The United States Constitution is a wonderful document but it is only as good as the people who abide by it.

It is now abundantly obvious that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has gone over to the dark side and will not allow any challenge to the recent presidential election results to be heard in a timely manner. I risk sounding like a broken record, but what are the consequences?

Abraham Lincoln didn’t just ask Jefferson Davis to reconsider. Ulysses S. Grant didn’t just politely request Robert E. Lee to change his mind and meet him at Appomattox Court House immediately. Words alone could not ensure compliance. Consequences only came when they were enforced.

BUT WHO WILL ENFORCE OUR U.S. CONSTITUTION?

There is a Deep State in the Executive Department. There is corruption at the highest levels on Capitol Hill. There is a severely compromised U.S. Supreme Court. But there are also 80 million Patriots out here all over America who legally re-elected Donald Trump. Now is not the time for quiet acquiescence. We need to make our voices known so that our will, will be heeded.

This is a very somber Christmas. It’s exceedingly difficult to get into the spirit of celebrating anything as we witness our country being stolen before our very eyes. Just as General Washington crossed the Delaware on Christmas, what must be done must be done when it must be done. If Delaware today harbors the pretender to the presidency, we cannot wait until after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to challenge this usurpation of our revered constitutional process nor can we permit the Permanent Political Class to obfuscate and obstruct the application of justice.

WE THE PEOPLE

You and I are the antidote to the Permanent Political Class which is destroying America with the backing of foreign enemies from Beijing to Tehran to Moscow. Millions of American voices around the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court cannot be ignored. Let your RINO Senators and Representative know they will not get your vote ever again unless they defend President Trump and his legitimate victory in this 2020 election.

We are not going to show all the cards which we hold in our hands. But I can guarantee you that they are going to Trump those held by the enemy!

REASSURANCE FROM ABOVE

As I was writing these words, God sent a full rainbow which just appeared from my front porch! Through His Grace, this is all going to turn out right!

