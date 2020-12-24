Most who read this site or listen to our podcast realize there was clear and massive voter fraud that took place. But what some may not realize is that there are actually three separate crimes involved. No, I’m not talking about three different versions of voter fraud itself. If anything, there are dozens.

The three crimes are these:

The committing of voter fraud itself

The cover-up

The attempt to slow things down now so whatever is discovered doesn’t come to light in time to make a difference

Of the three types of crimes being committed, that last one is arguably the most disgusting. It’s like watching liars after they know they’ve been caught, but they’re throwing anything against the wall that they can think of just to keep the inevitable from happening. We’re seeing this from the Maricopa Board of Supervisors as they pretend like they can defy a subpoena from the state legislature. We’re seeing it from “Republicans” in Georgia, namely Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who are pretending to do an audit while trying to run out the clock. We’re seeing it everywhere.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I was joined by my lovely, brilliant, and talented co-host and wife, Tammy, as she made her triumphant return to the show. It was bittersweet as the topic at hand was not a fun one. Nevertheless, we detailed why it’s necessary for us to “stop the stall” if we have any chance of helping to “stop the steal.”

The adversary will work every angle they can find in order to make mincemeat of the truth. If that means pretending like they’re being lawful while covering everything up, it only means we must be extra diligent at stopping them.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.