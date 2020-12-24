’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Swamp,

The creatures were festive and bloated with pomp;

They’d finally done it, though it had taken four years,

Sent Donald Trump packing, reduced his supporters to tears.

They failed with collusion; impeachment was wholly a wreck;

But stuffing untraceable ballots had had its effect;

Who needs to win voters when the vote counters reign,

And machines can be programmed to switch from Trump’s to Biden’s name?

China’s timely virus shut Trump’s economy down,

And giddy Democrats wasted no time going to town;

“We have a chance now,” said Rahm, “to actually win this race;

Like the good book says: ‘Let no crisis go to waste.’

“We’ll print mail-in ballots across battleground states,

Flood the election with fraud and false postmark dates,

Eliminate signature checks and voter ID,

Rewrite election laws with no authority.

“If Republicans call out what we’re doing

And accuse us of theft,

We’ll call them all racists;

The press’ll take care of the rest.

Politicians are too scared to stand up for the truth,

When the race card is played at each voting booth.

“Reporters make it easy,

Because they’re all on our side;

We could get caught like Jeffrey Toobin,

And they’d still cover up our lies.”

The plan went into motion with hardly a hitch,

Because Soros bought each district attorney and judge he could get;

To certify vote counts, Dems needed secretaries of state, too;

So they got to work making sure each red office turned blue.

If the vote counters cheat, and the results are treated as true,

Then what in the world could Donald Trump do?

Go to the courts, or hope state legislatures protest?

He’ll find no help there; they’re as corrupt as the rest;

The Judicial Branch is no place for the truth;

Politicians in robes will find the whole mess just moot;

If fraud has been vouched for and passes state tests,

Why would Chief Justice Roberts interfere with this mess?

He hates the president just as much as Dems do,

And he won’t say a thing when Dems pack his Court, too.

Establishment Republicans have chosen Wall Street’s side;

They like China’s money and have deep China ties;

They’re paid to support illegal immigration and the outsourcing of jobs;

They can’t wait until they’re rid of Donald Trump and his mob.

They might pretend that they’re loyal for that sweet campaign cash,

But, to them, the MAGA agenda is an unpleasant rash;

If it weren’t for Senator Burr keeping the Russia hoax lit,

Schiff’s lies about Trump would have looked like tantrums and fits;

Instead, Decepticons gave Pelosi cover to fight the White House for years,

Hid Deep State crimes, and laughed at all of Trump’s fears.

You can win the will of the people,

And promise to “Make America Great,”

But if you think Swamp creatures change,

Then you’ll die as you wait.

Fox News can be flipped;

The Drudge Report, too;

It’s like O’Sullivan says:

What’s not strictly red quickly turns blue.

Just look at Bill Kristol, Steve Schmidt, and the NeverTrump Rump,

Who have made it their mission to resist everything Trump;

They controlled the Republican Party and ran it for years,

But now miss no chance to kiss Socialist rears;

They have principles, see, and those can’t be betrayed,

Unless big money Democrats make sure that they’re paid;

Then they’ll peddle Obamacare to the masses,

Throw conservatives’ beliefs in doubt,

Anything necessary to kick Trump people out.

For them, it’s not about freedom or personal rights;

It’s the power they crave, and Trump whom they spite;

Only the right people may rule, not the Normals, you see;

Communists are fine as long as they’ve got Harvard degrees;

But as soon as you bring the MAGA crowd in,

Republicans will do anything to make sure Democrats win.

Tea Partiers won the House, the Senate, and the presidency, too,

And each step of the way, Republicans had no clue what to do;

Spineless, it seems, or merely bad at their jobs,

Or maybe good at using their offices as opportunities to rob.

Republican leaders, for sure, don’t give a wit;

If you still have your doubts, just look at Mitt,

A miserable man who enjoys flexing his morals,

While betraying his voters and following Chuck Schumer’s orders;

He’s righteous and pure and stands at the ready,

Biding his time until it’s time to be petty;

Then facing the cameras and standing perfectly straight,

He’ll turn Biden’s corruption into Trump’s impeachment posthaste.

Mitt’s just the Republican to head the party’s next electoral charge;

When Dems need the GOP to lose, Mitt never makes it look hard.

That was always the problem with President Trump;

He was way too effective at leading the chumps.

He said what he meant, and he meant what he said,

And nothing could fill Washington with more fear or more dread;

An outsider president who’s beloved by the mob,

Who actually does what he says and thinks it’s part of his job;

A man who believes that Americans should put America first,

Is nothing for K Street but a problem and curse;

If taking money from foreign nations is not part of the job,

Then how can D.C. continue to rob?

Soon people would begin to think on their own,

Ignore news propaganda and the Tweets on their phones,

Start demanding balanced budgets, gun rights, and good jobs,

Praise American history and see Marxists as knobs.

Who would keep Americans divided and ready to fight,

If President Trump were allowed to do what he’s promised is right?

Increasing American wealth and sending the nation back into space

Might inspire Americans to look past one person’s race.

If MAGA succeeds and jobs come back home,

Then who will be left to complain and to moan?

The Swamp loves money and power but runs on division;

It won’t survive very long without hate and derision;

And you can’t rule over others if they all just say, “No!”

For these reasons alone, Trump had to go.

The Deep State, not the people, decides what comes next,

Not some commander-in-chief behind the Resolute desk.

Without grift and corruption, Washington has nothing to do;

So you see the Swamp had no choice but to keep pushing its coup.

If voters became Minutemen and pushed D.C. aside,

Then all its control would disappear with its lies;

Americans would take over, rule themselves,

Decide when to wear masks and how to live well.

They’d topple local tyrants and refuse federal taxes,

Simplify laws and end IRS madness,

Burn all the red tape and all the senseless green rules,

Take back their lands and their Constitution, too!

Until Trump voters rebel,

Nothing will change;

Swamp creatures believe this is all just a game;

Corruptocrats don’t care that MAGA is mad;

There’s only one principle in D.C.: Orange Man Bad.

Image via Branco.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.