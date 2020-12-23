President Trump wants more money for Americans and less money for foreign aid, lobbyists, and special interests, so he rejected the stimulus bill yesterday evening during a speech on the matter. Speculation is spreading that he may not officially veto the stimulus package, opting instead to simply not sign it. With Congress adjourning no later than 11:59 am on January 3rd, that means Congress has until today at noon to get the bill on the President’s desk to prevent a Pocket Veto.

A president presented with a bill from Congress has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto it. The exception is if Congress adjourns during that time period, in which case an unsigned and non-vetoed bill essentially disappears. The “Pocket Veto” time period happens to fall perfectly to run into adjournment IF they do not get the massive bill over to him by noon today.

A pocket veto occurs when Congress adjourns during the 10 day period. The President cannot return the bill to Congress.The President's decision not to sign the legislation is a pocket veto and Congress does not have the opportunity to override. https://t.co/KUyQ31SoEs#Checkmate pic.twitter.com/HVThZKwOeC — WW News 🚨 (@WW_NEWS_) December 23, 2020

There’s another issue, though. The government is currently funded through December 28. The COVID-19 relief package was part of the greater omnibus that included government funding through next September. If the President doesn’t sign it before the current seven-day stopgap expires, the government will shut down.

Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expressed a desire to technically give President Trump what he asked for during his speech last night. They both blamed Republicans for being the roadblocks to achieving a $2000 relief check for American citizens and said they would welcome an increase. But time is short. It is effectively impossible to “amend” the bill in time unless they can make quick changes and vote on it by unanimous consent. That’s not going to happen.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Tweeted a simple proposal: Give the people the $2000 in a standalone bill and deal with everything else separately. That may actually be the only option left for Capitol Hill unless they want to try to force the current bill onto the President’s desk before noon today and rush an override of his expected veto.

Will Congress push the bill to the President before noon? Will the government shut down after December 28? Will Ilhan Omar be the surprising initiator of the President’s plan? So many questions. Grab the popcorn.

