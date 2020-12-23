Editor’s Note: The Trump campaign, particularly Rudy Giuliani, has attempted to distance itself from Sidney Powell. Some see this as a signal that her claims are inaccurate or “conspiracy theories,” but it’s much more likely that they feel it necessary to avoid her path of inquiry to detach from such labels themselves. That’s not to say they necessarily support her course, but it also does not mean they oppose it. She has not been discredited, nor has the Trump campaign attempted to do so.

Original story:

Sidney Powell dropped a bomb. She took to Twitter to claim that China and Iran stole the election.

Dear @realDonaldTrump

#China and #Iran stole this election from the #American people

who voted for you in a world-record landslide!

We must expose all the corruption and restore the Republic now

There will never be a free and fair election if we don’t end the rigging now 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2t707xN0ar — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) December 23, 2020

Article originally published at The Palmieri Report. Here is the evidence we have so far:

THREAD 1)@SidneyPowell1 reflects on #Iran’s meddling in the U.S. in a recent tweet to U.S. President Donald Trump. This thread focuses on Iran’s dangerous influence in the U.S., especially through its DC-based lobby group @NIACouncil.https://t.co/q2ufAyT8CI — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 23, 2020

2)

Why is this important?@DNI_Ratcliffe "told CBS News that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran & Russia in November of this year [2020]." All Americans should be informed about how Iran & its lobby group NIAC are meddling in the US.pic.twitter.com/bxoWeys5FZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 23, 2020

3)#Iran has been increasingly aiming to interfere in U.S. elections specifically through NIAC. DNI John Ratcliffe had previously shed light on this vital issue.pic.twitter.com/tmRnrLgsVy — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 23, 2020

This is huge news for multiple reasons. The first is obviously the claim being made. If Iran and China impacted this election enough for it to be considered “stolen” is obviously a major story.

The second is that Powell has the ear of President Trump. She has visited the White House multiple times over the last week. Everything she knows President Trump knows. We need to see this evidence from Powell.

The Palmieri Report is a Pro-America News Outlet founded by Jacob Palmieri four years ago at the age of 19. Since its founding, it has gotten over 2M pages views and over 20k followers. The Palmieri Report is dedicated to giving people the truth so that they can form their own informed political opinions.

