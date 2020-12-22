While Democrats and their lapdogs in the media continue to dismiss credible claims of voter fraud, one state senator in Georgia knows otherwise. A recently released report examining the Nov. 3 election and its aftermath found that workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, engaged in illegal activities.

“The events at the State Farm Arena are particularly disturbing because they demonstrated intent on the part of election workers to exclude the public from viewing the counting of ballots, an intentional disregard for the law. The number of votes that could have been counted in that length of time was sufficient to change the results of the presidential election and the senatorial contests,” the report from state Senate’s Election Law Study Subcommittee chairman reads.

“Furthermore, there appears to be coordinated illegal activities by election workers themselves who purposely placed fraudulent ballots into the final election totals,” it adds.

Staffers at the arena were there to count ballots as they came in but, according to surveillance video along with witness testimony from Election Day, workers there stopped counting ballots around 10:30 p.m. (as did poll workers in other battleground states) but began counting again after poll watchers and media were dismissed from the room.

That’s not legal under Georgia statutes.

Naturally, the very compromised “Republican” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushed back against what millions of Americans have seen with their own eyes by now.

“The report makes rash conclusions based on a one-sided presentation of conspiracy theories, poorly assembled data and conjecture. Of the many courts that have reviewed this same jumble of misinformation, none have found one shred of it to be credible,” Raffensperger’s office said in a statement to The Epoch Times.

“It is disappointing that the members of the study committee let their political allegiance cloud their judgment when dispassionate analysis by the courts have determined the allegations to be nonsense,” it added.

In fact, courts haven’t even considered the video evidence, let alone looked at it ‘dispassionately.’ In fact, one cowardly court after another has also rejected sworn witness testimony affirming the illegal actions taken at the arena. (Related: Election interference: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent $500 million to influence Democrat election officials and unlawfully change the election system.)

But the denial gets even better — or worse, depending on how you look at it. Gabriel Sterling, an official who works in Raffensperger’s office, acknowledged an 82-minute period depicted in the video in which no elections monitors were present. But his office has nevertheless blamed the media and the observers for leaving — after the supervisor announced that the count was halting for the night.

What else were they supposed to do? What else were they supposed to think other than the counting was halting for the night?

The more appropriate question is: Why did counting continue afterward, which it clearly did in violation of state law? None of those votes should have counted, and every single one of the handful of workers who remained behind and counted ballots should be accountable for their very illegal acts.

The Epoch Times notes further:

The Georgia Election Law Study Subcommittee is part of the state Senate Judiciary Committee. According to subcommittee Chairman William Ligon, a Republican, the report hasn’t been formally approved by either the subcommittee or the committee.

“As a member of the committee, the report was never shared with me,” Sen. Elena Parent, a Democrat on the subcommittee, told The Epoch Times. “There was no vote or consideration by the committee of the report. It doesn’t represent anything more than the Chairman’s take as a single legislator.”

The theft of the election, stolen from President Donald Trump as a last resort because the deep state could not depose him in any other way, has been a smashing success — and it was done right under our noses.

Americans who care about our institutions can never accept Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as legitimate.

