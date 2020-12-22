President Trump took to the airwaves to describe what was pumped into the so-called “COVID-19 Relief Bill” that Congress sent him last night. In it, he detailed multiple examples of legislative pork that Congress tried to ram down everyone’s throat. He concluded by saying he will not sign the bill unless it is tremendously amended.

“The $900 billion package provides hard-working taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments. and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants whose owners have suffered so grievously,” he said.

This is a strong move by the President who is also in the midst of a battle to correct the 2020 election that former Vice President Joe Biden is currently winning. But as efforts move forward at every level to expose voter fraud and bring a lawful and accurate result, the President himself is still working for the American people.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” he said. “It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault.”

The President has long blamed China in general and the Chinese Communist Party in particular for COVID-19. Their release and subsequent cover-up of the coronavirus led to a massive pandemic that spread across the world. It could have been avoided.

President Trump concluded with his demands to Congress.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple,” he said. “I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done.”

Even as he fights for his political future against a coup attempt, President Trump is still doing what’s best for the American people. Congress has failed to do their jobs, but President Trump is holding their feet to the fire.

