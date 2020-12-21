Evangelist Franklin Graham took to Twitter over the weekend to assert that, in light of Trump’s “track record of being right,” he tends to believe President Trump when he says the 2020 election was rigged or stolen.

Article originally published at Christian Headlines.

According to The Christian Post, Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote his remarks in a Facebook post on Saturday explaining that Trump had been “falsely accused, maligned, and attacked” since the 2016 election for colluding with Russia in order to win the White House.

“In 2016, Donald J. Trump told the American people that the government was spying on him, Graham began. “The media said that he was paranoid. The Obama administration and the Democrats said that this was an absolute lie and that Donald Trump was not fit to be president, only for us to find out later that the U.S. government did spy on Donald Trump, and what he had said was in fact true.”

He continued, “Then we spent the next two years with the President under investigation for collusion with the Russians.”

Despite Trump saying that there was no collusion, the mainstream media and the Democrats contended that collusion did in fact, take place. Following an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, “it turned out to be false — there was no collusion,” Graham noted. “President Trump was right again. Then the Democrats impeached him over a call.”

Graham went on to assert that “The President has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016.

“When President Trump said that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right,” he said.

Graham concluded his post by urging his followers to pray for Trump, Joe Biden, and for “our nation — that we will get through this, and for God’s will be done.”

