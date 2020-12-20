There are things in recent history that were forgotten too quickly. They were events that were often labeled with “never forget” tags or commentaries that “this ain’t going away.” And invariably, they faded. Benghazi. NSA spying. Weapons of mass destruction. You can keep your doctor. Even 9/11 lessons have been forgotten less than two decades later.

The 2020 election is different. It will never go away unless there’s a complete and trustworthy investigation. That means forensic audits of all voting machines. It means interviews and sworn testimonies from everyone involved—and yes, that’s hundreds of thousands of people. It means full investigations into everyone potentially bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into compliance. It means getting the emails and text messages from Big Tech CEOs, mainstream media journalists, and members of the DNC. It means a lot more than that when we include China, George Soros, Iran, and any other foreign players in his sordid game.

Tens of millions of Americans are convinced that the President of the United States and possibly others were robbed of victory, that the voting power of the American people was subverted through cheating. If the current election results are allowed to stick, Joe Biden’s win will be the epitome of a pyrrhic victory because there is no way patriotic Americans are going to let it stand. The fight will continue long past January 6, long past January 20. This, more than anything in modern history, will never be forgotten.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time. COVID-19 lockdowns are ramping up and destroying the nation already. Combine that with a weakened government that many if not most believe is illegitimate and I seriously doubt the nation will be able to survive until the next presidential election. The riots that we saw following George Floyd’s death will be considered tame compared to the revolution that will erupt. It won’t be people wearing T-shirts that say, “Not my president.” It will be men and women with firearms and a firm belief that the nation is under attack from within.

There is only one way to stop it. If Democrats are sure there was not sufficient voter fraud to sway the election, they need to prove it. This is the point in the article where leftists who watch too much Law and Order will object by saying the burden of proof is on the prosecution. I know because it pops up every time I do a podcast on the subject. But since this is not a criminal case (yet) and instead a series of civil cases, yes, the defendants must produce their own evidence.

We do not need an ounce of more proof to know with a certainty that this election was stolen. The covering up that’s being perpetrated by Big Tech, mainstream media, election officials, politicians, and courts only make us realize firmly that this coup attempt was simply much more widespread than we realized. It’s pervasive in the halls of government and media, and there’s no way to convince us otherwise until the evidence is fully adjudicated in public view.

If they win, they’re going to do everything they can to distract us and hope that it fades. It will not. It must not. The fight continues, and that’s the case whether the election results stick or if they’re righteously corrected. Even if President Trump is vindicated and given the second term he earned, which I believe will happen, that does not change the need to determine how the nation almost suffered a sophisticated coup attempt. We’ll want answers even if we win.

If Joe Biden and the Democrats have any hopes of leading a nation instead of sitting back helplessly as it crumbles, they will demand the same investigations and forensic audits that President Trump and his team desire. Otherwise, a Biden presidency will be worse than tainted. It will be rendered powerless against the revolution that is coming.

Lest anyone think otherwise, I am not calling for the massive domestic terrorism that will arise. On the contrary, I would love for things to remain calm and for us to systematically expose the left’s wrongdoings over time. But I’m more patient than most, and my prediction is that patriots will not sit back and wait. They will act, and those actions will almost certainly be deadly.

If Joe Biden legitimately won, then for the sake of unity he must demand full forensic audits and a complete investigation into the voter fraud tens of millions of Americans are certain happened. Prove us wrong, Joe.

